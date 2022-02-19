A strong start for Mount Marty was not enough as College of Saint Mary downed the Lancers 80-72 in Great Plains Athletic Conference women’s basketball action on Saturday at Laddie E. Cimpl Arena. The contest marked the season finale for both teams.
Madelyn Turner and Honnah Leo each scored 16 points for College of Saint Mary (13-15, 7-15 GPAC), which dressed just seven players for the game. Allison Schubert scored 14 points off the bench. Kenzi Hoit scored 13 points and Bailey White added 11 points in the victory.
Eve Millar scored a game-high 21 points to lead Mount Marty. Alexsis Kemp scored 15 points in her final game as a Lancer. Aubrey Twedt had seven rebounds off the bench.
With the Lancers starting four of their five seniors — Megan Hirsch’s season was cut short by injury — the Lancers scored the game’s first eight points and roared out to a 17-6 lead.
“It was Senior Day, and we came out at the start like that,” said MMU head coach Todd Schlimgen. “We were making shots. We had energy on the floor and on the bench.
“We have to find ways to carry that over, but it was nice to see in our last home game.”
Three-pointers by Allison Schubert and Leo, and a three-point play by Hoit helped the Flames cut into the margin. A Hoit three-pointer just before the first quarter buzzer gave College of Saint Mary a 23-21 lead after one quarter.
The Flames’ momentum carried over into the second quarter, as a White triple helped them build a 28-21 margin.
The Lancers got back on track by attacking the basket, with Millar and Kemp scoring inside. After three-pointers by seniors Kayla Jacobson and Carlie Wetzel, a Emma Jarovski putback gave MMU a 37-35 lead just before half.
College of Saint Mary quickly built back a seven-point lead in the second half, 50-43, but the Lancers fought back to tie the game at 58-58 entering the final period.
One last Flames spurt — an 11-2 run that gave them a 72-63 lead — put the game out of reach. The Lancers got no closer than five points in the final two minutes.
“Little things kept us from getting momentum,” Schlimgen said.
The Lancers finished with a 2-27 record, including 1-21 in the GPAC.
“It was a long season, and obviously it didn’t go the way we wanted,” Schlimgen said. “But the effort was always there.”
Schlimgen was thankful for the efforts of the five graduating players, and excited about what is to come.
“We’ve got some players that played a lot of minutes that will be back,” he said. “Our recruiting class is off to a nice start, but we are still looking for more.
“We’re excited about where the program can go next year.”
Follow @JCimburek on Twitter.
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY (13-15)
Alissa Schubert 2-3 0-0 4, Bailey White 3-9 2-4 11, Madelyn Turner 4-7 7-8 16, Kenzi Hoit 4-9 4-7 13, Honnah Leo 5-12 4-8 16, Allison Schubert 4-6 4-4 14, Brynnan Sargent 2-4 2-2 6. TOTALS: 24-50 23-33 80.
MOUNT MARTY (2-27)
Carlie Wetzel 2-4 2-2 7, Alexsis Kemp 6-11 0-1 15, Callie Otkin 2-8 0-0 5, Eve Millar 10-18 1-4 21, Kayla Jacobson 2-8 0-0 5, Aubrey Twedt 1-3 2-2 4, Kiara Berndt 0-1 0-0 0, Emma Jarovski 1-2 0-0 2, Camryn Krogman 3-6 0-0 6, Macy Kempf 2-5 3-3 7. TOTALS: 29-66 8-12 72.
COLLEGE OF SAINT MARY 23 14 21 22 — 80
MOUNT MARTY 21 16 21 14 — 72
Three-Pointers: CSM 9-21 (White 3-7, Leo 2-5, Allison Schubert 2-3, Turner 1-2, Hoit 1-4), MMU 6-21 (Kemp 3-6, Wetzel 1-1, Otkin 1-7, Jacobson 1-3, Berndt 0-1, Jarovski 0-1, Millar 0-2). Rebounds: MMU 29 (Twedt 7), CSM 28 (Turner 8). Assists: CSM 13 (Hoit 5), MMU 5 (Krogman 3). Steals: CSM 10 (three with 2), MMU 5. Blocked Shots: MMU 6 (Twedt 3), CSM 2 (Turner 2). Turnovers: MMU 14, CSM 13. Personal Fouls: MMU 25, CSM 18. Fouled Out: Millar. Attendance: 145.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.