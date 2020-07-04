Behind the strong pitching of Cooper Davis and four RBI from Derrik Nelson, the Yankton Tappers defeated cross-town rival Yankton Lakers 11-1 in a seven-inning South Central League amateur baseball showdown Saturday night at Riverside Field.
Mason Townsend also homered for the Tappers (11-1), who scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to sweep the season series from the Lakers.
Davis allowed one run on five hits with seven strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, and Adam Goodwillie got the final out.
Colin Muth, Townsend and Caid Koletzky all had two hits in the win, while Nelson and Koletzky both scored twice.
For the Lakers (7-6), Kieren Luellman had an RBI single, while Rex Ryken, Miles Carda, Sam Mooney and Owen Feser also singled. Peyton Mueller took the loss.
LAKERS (7-6) 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
TAPPERS (11-1) 011 031 5 — 11 13 0
Peyton Mueller, Brian Fuez (3), Cole Sawatzke (6) and Owen Feser; Cooper Davis, Adam Goodwillie (7) and Julito Fazzini
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.