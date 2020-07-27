Yankton will host the Region 2A American Legion Juniors baseball tournament, July 31-Aug. 2 at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Opening round games on Friday will feature second-seeded Sioux Falls East against third-seeded Sioux Falls West at 5:30 p.m., followed by Yankton against top-seeded Harrisburg at 8 p.m.
The tournament runs through Sunday, with the championship set for noon.
REGION 2A JUNIOR LEGION TOURN.
July 31-Aug. 2 at Yankton
Friday’s Games
GAME 1: S.F. East vs. S.F. West, 5:30 p.m.
GAME 2: Yankton vs. Harrisburg, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
GAME 3: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, noon
GAME 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 2:30 p.m.
GAME 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, 5 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
CHAMPIONSHIP: Game 3 winner vs. Game 5 winner, noon
IF NECESSARY: 30 minutes after
