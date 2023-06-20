GOLF
LAKEVIEW GOLF COURSE
LADIES LEAGUE
LOW GROSS: Kelli Heiter 41
LOW NET: Kelli Heiter 41, Barb Dooley 34
STANDINGS: Marianne Merkel-Kathy Nelson 38, Mary Klug-Sheri Moser 36, Barb Dooley-Pat Case 33, Dana List-Morgan Zavadil 28, Nicole Schmitz-Laurie Baily 28, Amy Westrum-Jena Nelson 24, Norma Garvey-Katie Tramp 20, Sue Bruening-Helene Hegge-Jolene Steffen 16, Becky Folkers-Whitney Miller-Kelli Heiter 16, Deb Orwig-Linda Fox 1
SOFTBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED LEAGUE
RESULTS: Astec Crushers def. Digger’s Militia 11-9; Marquardt Transportation def. Steffen’s Constructions 19-6; Angels def. Kasey’s Crushers 17-7; Kloucek Electric def. K-Construction 7-6; Sons of Pitches def. Boat House 19-6; Hunhoff Hillbillies def. POET v ia forfeit; Bad News Bears def. Sacred Heart Hitters 11-8.
STANDINGS: Marquardt Transportation 3-0, Sons of Pitches 3-0, Diggers Militia 2-1, Kloucek Electric 2-1, Hunhoff Hillbillies 2-1, Bad News Bears 2-1, Astec Crushers 2-1, Angels 2-1, K-Construction 1-2, Steffen’s Constructions 1-2, Sacred Heart Hitters 1-2, POET 0-3, Kasey’s Crushers 0-3, Boat House 0-3
VOLLEYBALL
YANKTON PARKS & REC
COED SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: Here for Ben’s Beer def. Re Set /I-V Hydrations 21-16, 19-21, 21-10; Bro’s def. Care Close to Home 21-18, 21-17, 21-8; Ryken Tax & Book Keeping def. Frick 21-19, 22-20, 16-21; O’Malley’s Big Hitties def. Date Night 22-20, 21-111, 21-16; Czeckers def. Sandy Beavers 21-15, 21-5, 21-10; Calm Your Tips def. MoJo’s Rough Sets 22-20, 21-17, 19-21; Kicken Astec def. Day Drinkers 21-7, 21-13, 21-3; Astec Attackers def. Edward Jones 21-13, 21-14, 19-21.
STANDINGS: O’Malley’s Big Hitties 3-0, Calm Your Tips 3-0, Here for Ben’s Beer 3-0, Kicken Astec 3-0, Frick 2-1, Date Night 2-1, Astec Attackers 2-1, Care Close to Home 1-2, Sandy Beavers 1-2, Czeckers 1-2, Bro’s 1-2, MoJo’S Rough Sets 1-2, Edward Jones 1-2, Re Set /I-V Hydrations 0-3, Ryken Tax & Book Keeping 0-3, Day Drinkers 0-3
WOMEN’S SAND LEAGUE
RESULTS: Bumping Ugly def. Cuka Digger’s 21-17, 21-15, 19-21; Astec Aces def. Volly Llamas 21-9, 21-2, 21-14; The Walnut def. I Got It….Or Not 21-17, 21-17, 21-15; Serves of Steel def. All About That Ace 21-11; 21-13, 21-7; Block Party def. Sand Eaters 21-15, 21-18, 21-7; The Lemonade Stand def. Cracking Knees 21-8, 21-9, 21-11.
STANDINGS: Sand Eaters 3-1, Cuka Digger’s 3-1, The Lemonade Stand 3-1, The Walnut 3-1, Astec Aces 3-1, Block Party 3-1, Bumping Ugly 3-1, Serves of Steel 2-2, All About That Ace 1-3, Volly Llamas 0-4, Cracking Knees 0-4, I Got It….Or Not 0-4
