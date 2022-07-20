The Yankton Lakers split a youth baseball doubleheader with Mitchell Black on Wednesday at Yankton’s Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
In the opener, Yankton overcame an early deficit with a four-run second inning on the way to a 6-2 victory.
Sam Gokie went 3-for-3 with two doubles for Yankton. Beck Ryken had a hit and two RBI. Gavin Johnson, Jace Sedlacek, Abe O’Brien and Carter Boomsma each had a hit in the victory.
Ryken pitched five innings of shutout relief for the win. Sedlacek started, striking out five in his two innings of work.
Mitchell used a pair of three-run innings, then got out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the seventh to claim a 6-4 victory in the nightcap.
Easton Feser and Gokie each had two hits for Yankton. Boomsma, Brennen Gilmore and Johnson each had a hit in the effort.
Owen Eidsness took the loss.
The Lakers finish the regular season on Friday, hosting Harrisburg. Start time for the twinbill is noon.
Mitchell 6, Yankton Reds 4
MITCHELL — Mitchell downed the Yankton Reds 6-4 in youth baseball action on Wednesday.
Madden McQuade had two hits and Nate Myer doubled for Yankton. Ben Bohlmann and Damien Janish each had a hit in the effort.
Janish took the loss, striking out seven in his four innings of work. Jaxon Parmalee struck out three in a scoreless inning of relief.
The Reds finish the regular season at Sioux Falls Post 15 on Saturday.
