PIERCE, Neb. — Dominant distance runners from Crofton and Hartington Cedar Catholic stole the show in the Tom Martin Memorial/Wausa Invitational track and field meet, held on Thursday in Pierce, Nebraska.
The Pierce boys and Norfolk Catholic girls claimed team honors.
In the boys’ division, Cedar Catholic’s Carson Noecker had a hand in four victories for the Trojans, who finished third (82.5) behind Pierce (133) and Norfolk Catholic (106).
Noecker won the 800 (2:07.53), 1600 (4:39.66) and 3200 (9:34.95), and ran on the Trojans’ winning 3200 relay (8:43.95) with Calvin Christensen, Carson Arens and Dagen Joachimsen. Also for Cedar Catholic, Easton Becker won the pole vault (11-8).
Wausa, which finished fourth with 37 points, got wins from Tyler Baue in the 300 hurdles (43.88) and Jaxon Claussen in the high jump (6-2). Bloomfield’s Even Haverkamp won the 400 (52.63).
Pierce had four wins in the boys’ division, with Logan Moeller taking the long jump (22-2) and triple jump (43-3 1/2), and leading off the Bluejays’ winning 400 relay (45.53).
The Norfolk Catholic boys had five wins, as Jackson Clausen won the 100 (11.27), 200 (22.75) and running on the winning 1600 relay (3:38.64).
In the girls’ division, Crofton’s Jordyn Arens won the 800 (2:24.32), 1600 (5:29.68) and 3200 (11:32.24) in helping the Warriors to third (78) behind Norfolk Catholic (100) and Pierce (95).
Also for Crofton, Caitlin Guenther won the triple jump (32-6 1/2) and Jayden Jordan tied Bloomfield’s Ella McFarland for first in the pole vault (8-2).
Bloomfield’s Alexandra Eisenhauer won the 100 (13.09) and 200 (26.61), as well as the 100 hurdles (16.57). She also joined Madison Abbenhaus, Kate Bruns and Lauren Pinkelman to win the 400 relay (52.65).
Cedar Catholic’s Laney Kathol won the 400 (1:01.00) and joined Makenzie Arens, Sara Burbach and Jordyn Steffen to win the 3200 relay (10:53.75).
Norfolk Catholic had four wins — one each for Carly Marshall (300 hurdles, 48.72), Tiffani Pietz (high jump, 4-10), Mary Fennessy (shot put, 43-1) and Jozy Piper (discus, 131-5). Pierce had two wins, as Kenzie Moeller won the long jump (16-7) and ran on the Bluejays’ winning 1600 relay (4:25.51).
