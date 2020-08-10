Summit League Postpones Fall Sports

SIOUX FALLS — The Summit League announced Monday night that its President’s Council voted unanimously to postpone regular season and championships for men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball to the spring of 2021.
In the statement, the league said, “The health, safety and welfare of the league’s student-athletes, coaches and staffs were at the forefront of this decision.”
The League will release a more detailed announcement today (Tuesday).
