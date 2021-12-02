CREIGHTON, Neb. — Jake Rath tallied a double-double to lead Laurel-Concord-Coleridge to a season opening 78-34 win over Creighton in Creighton, Nebraska Thursday night.
Rath scored 21 points and grabbed 13 rebounds (seven offensive) for the Bears. Evan Haisch added a 15 point-10 rebound double-double of his own. Grant Erwin contributed 12 points and Lucas Rasmussen eight points.
No stats reported for Creighton.
The Bears host Crofton today (Friday). Creighton hosts West Holt.
