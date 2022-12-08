Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.