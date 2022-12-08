BROOKINGS — South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier has been named the recipient of the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which honors the national coach of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.
A 54-member panel voted on the 36th annual award — named for the legendary Grambling State mentor — after the regular season. Stiegelmeier was a close winner (123 points to 119) over Sacramento State's Troy Taylor, who was the 2019 Eddie Robinson Award recipient, with Samford's Chris Hatcher finishing third (108 points).
The 65-year-old Stiegelmeier, who has a 196-112 career record in 26 seasons at SDSU, is guiding the Jackrabbits' 11th consecutive playoff appearance and 12th overall since 2009. They have reached at least the semifinals in four of the past five postseasons, including a late-minute loss in the spring 2021 national championship game.
Stiegelmeier will be honored at the FCS National Awards banquet on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas - on the eve of the national championship game. Stats Perform also will present the Walter Payton Award (FCS offensive player of the year), Buck Buchanan Award (FCS defensive player of the year) and Jerry Rice Award (FCS freshman player of the year), and FedEx Ground will present the Doris Robinson Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
