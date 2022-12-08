BROOKINGS — South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier has been named the recipient of the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award, which honors the national coach of the year in college football's Division I subdivision.

A 54-member panel voted on the 36th annual award — named for the legendary Grambling State mentor — after the regular season. Stiegelmeier was a close winner (123 points to 119) over Sacramento State's Troy Taylor, who was the 2019 Eddie Robinson Award recipient, with Samford's Chris Hatcher finishing third (108 points).

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.