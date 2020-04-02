EDITOR’S NOTE: This is another installment in our ongoing ‘Where Are They Now?’ series, which highlights former area high school and college standouts.
Time flies.
Especially, as in Michelle (Amundson) Schumacher’s case, when you juggle a busy home life — three children and a fourth on the way — with a busy work career.
With so much going on in a relatively short period of time, a decade out of college can feel twice as long.
“In some sense, it all seems like forever ago,” Schumacher, a former Mount Marty College women’s basketball standout, said this week.
Although she jokingly admits she may not be able to remember what she did last week, Schumacher sure remembers specific moments from her All-American career.
Case in point: A December 2009 game at Morningside in Sioux City, Iowa.
“We ended up winning that game in the last 30 seconds or something,” Schumacher said.
In a game early in her senior season, it was Schumacher’s steal and layup with four seconds left that sent Mount Marty to a 75-73 upset of the defending NAIA national champion Mustangs.
Her coach also remembers it well.
“It was a tie game and we decided to go into a 1-3-1 zone with Michelle at the top,” former MMC head coach Tom Schlimgen said.
“She got the steal and oh my gosh, I remember her going as hard as she could down the left side for a layup.”
Part of Schlimgen’s memory of that conference showdown was also that Morningside then very nearly won the game — the Mustangs, he recalled, got the ball in quickly and missed a wide open three-pointer in the corner at the buzzer.
“We were celebrating a little bit, I’m sure,” Schlimgen said, with a chuckle.
“We could’ve easily lost that one.”
With Schumacher in the program, however, there weren’t many losses for the Lancers during her four years.
The Dell Rapids native, a 2010 MMC graduate and 2018 Hall of Fame inductee, helped guide the Lancers to an 85-39 record and two trips to the NAIA national tournament.
“We had a good run in basketball and the friendships that you develop are so special,” Schumacher said. “All my instructors and professors were great.
“The whole experience was great.”
It was an unexpected one, too.
Schumacher had been recruited by a number of colleges out of Dell Rapids High School but eventually chose to attend Mount Marty — led at that time by head coach Chuck Iverson.
She got right into the fray as a freshman, as Schumacher saw time in 29 games and the Lancers went 22-9 and reached the second round of the NAIA national tournament.
“I never tried to set high expectations, you just want to do your best,” she said.
Mount Marty went 19-11 during Schumacher’s sophomore season and then returned to the NAIA tournament with a 24-9 record during her junior season. Then, as a senior during the 2009-10 season in which the Lancers won 20 games, she earned second team All-American honors after averaging 17.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
That concluded one of the most decorated careers in program history.
“The competitive side of you always wants to do the best you can and always do better, but it was still a great run,” Schumacher said.
And one that Schlimgen saw both sides of; first as a spectator and then later as Schumacher’s coach.
“I just didn’t realize how good she was until I coached her,” said Schlimgen, a former Scotland High School coach who was hired at Mount Marty in 2008.
“In the coaching world, we find out that if you have a really good point guard, you can be really good.”
That’s what the Lancers had in Schumacher, Schlimgen added.
Schumacher, who was a two-time honorable mention All-American and a second team All-American, finished her MMC career with 1,591 points and 344 assists. She also made 200-of-450 three-pointers and her 47.5 percentage as a senior led the nation.
She also became the first player in program history to earn first team all-conference honors all four years.
A decade later, Schumacher remains in the area. She and her husband, along with their three children (ages 5, 4, and 2, with a fourth on the way), live near Bloomfield, Nebraska. Schumacher works as a same day surgery nurse at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Although she can’t attend as many Mount Marty home basketball games as she’d like, Schumacher said she still keeps tabs on her former program.
She has watched with a keen interest, she added, how the Lancers are faring under a new head coach — Todd Schlimgen, previously a long-time assistant, took the reins from his father two years ago.
“Sometimes you have some up and down years, but I think he’ll do well,” Schumacher said. “He’s got the personality.”
Ultimately, that’s a big factor for a prospective recruit, she added.
“When you’re trying to decide, you don’t just look at the school or the basketball program, you look at the coaching staff,” Schumacher said.
“I see lots of success in his future.”
