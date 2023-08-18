The Yankton Bucks finished fourth in a five-team boys’ golf meet, held Friday at Yankton’s Fox Run Golf Course.
Harrisburg won the event with a team score of 294. Brandon Valley (313) was a distant second, followed by Sioux Falls Lincoln (316), Yankton (319) and Sioux Falls Washington (353).
Harrisburg put four golfers in the top five, led by Hayden Scott’s 2-under 70. Brandon Valley’s Carter Peterson and Harrisburg’s Riley Christensen each shot 74.
Yankton was led by Easton Vellek, who tied for sixth at 76. Miles Krajewski shot 80, Parker Riley shot 81 and Eli Larson carded an 82 for the Bucks.
Yankton travels to the Pierre Invitational on Tuesday.
Harrisburg also claimed JV honors, shooting a 315. Yankton was third at 343.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 294; 2, Brandon Valley 313; 3, SF Lincoln 316; 4, Yankton 319; 5, SF Washington 353
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Hayden Scott H 70; T2, Carter Peterson BV 74; T2, Riley Christensen H 74; T4, Will Parsons H 75; T4, Parker Schultz H 75; T6, Easton Vellek Y 76; T6, Owen Jorgenson BV 76; T6, Adam Knigge L 76; 9, Brody Herrmann L 79; T10, Miles Krajewski Y 80;
T10, Will Peterson BV 80; T10, Jackson Skuodas L 80; T13, Quinton Hollan L 81; T13, Parker Riley Y 81; 15, Eli Larson Y 82; 16, Tyler Lahren BV 83; 17, Easton Miller W 85; T18, Max Wartenbee W 88; T18, Bryce Thompson W 88; 20, Everett Mescher W 92
TEAM SCORES: 1, Harrisburg 315; 2, SF Lincoln 335; 3, Yankton 343; 4, Brandon Valley 349; 5, SF Washington 393
INDIVIDUAL: 1, Charlie Swift H 76; 2, Connor Tank H 78; 3, Gavin Weir H 79; 4, Lucas Hiatt L 81; 5, Landon Baker H 82; T6, Henry Homstad Y 84; T6, Colton Tolly L 84; T6, Ryker Larsen Y 84; T6, Max Krenlik L 84; 10, Izaac Meyer BV 85;
T11, Henry Kiesow L 86; T11, Colton Clark L 86; T11, Kai Cody Y 86; 14, Keegan Lane BV 87; 15, Jackson Burns BV 88; T16, Peyton Tuttle H 89; T16, Colton Hopkins Y 89; T16, Thatcher May BV 89; T19, Braxton Hollan L 91; T19, Jake Jacobsen BV 91;
T19, William Youngblom Y 91; T22, Eli Buss H 92; T22, Sawyer Thompson W 92; T22, Isaac Dimmer Y 92; 25, Brayden Byrkeland Y 95; T26, Landon Krzmarzick W 96; T26, Easton Schelhaas Y 96; T26, Landon Minion BV 96; 29, Wyatt Cooper W 101; 30, Jack Jacobson W 104; 31, Burken Jacobs W 109
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.