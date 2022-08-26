AVON — The Avon Pirates opened a 40-6 halftime lead on the way to a 52-6 homecoming victory over Burke in prep football action on Friday.
Jaden Stahl rushed for 154 yards and a score, and Cade Faulkner rushed for 104 yards and two scores for Avon. Paxton Bierema had five carries for 56 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Tjeerdsma added a touchdown run in the victory.
Sawyer Tietgen rushed for 57 yards for Burke. The Cougars’ lone score came on an 88-yard kcikoff return by Ira Burroughs.
Kley Heumiller led the Avon defense with six tackles, including three sacks and two for loss. Trace Pelton also had six tackles, including a sack. Landon Mudder picked off a pass in the victory.
Jayder Schonebaum led the Burke defense with nine stops.
Avon, 2-0, hosts Freeman-Marion-Freeman Academy next. Burke hosts Alcester-Hudson next.
BURKE (0-2) 6 0 0 0 — 6
AVON (2-0) 24 16 6 6 — 52
Wynot 28, Hartington-Newcastle 20
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Wynot built a 20-8 halftime lead and held on for a 28-20 victory over Hartington-Newcastle in the football season opener for both squads.
Dylan Heine passed for 120 yards and two scores, and rushed for 42 yards and a score for Wynot. Zach Foxhoven rushed for 66 yards and a score. Carson Wieseler had eight catches for 40 yards and two scores in the victory.
Foxhoven had a hand in 13 tackles and Colin Wieseler had 12 stops for the Wynot defense. Chase Schroeder had two tackles for loss. Alec Sudbeck had two sacks and Kasen Koch recovered a fumble in the victory.
Lane Heimes rushed for 116 yards and a score, and caught a touchdown pass for Hartington-Newcastle. Riley Sudbeck completed two passes, both for touchdowns. Kale Korth added a touchdown catch for the Wildcats.
Cole Heimes led the Hartington-Newcastle defense with 13 stops. Dayton Sudbeck had eight stops. Kamden Hoesing made two tackles for loss and a sack. Kendryk Hinton also had a sack.
Wynot, 1-0, hosts Humphrey St. Francis next. Hartington-Newcastle travels to Plainview next.
HART-NEW. (0-1) 0 8 6 6 — 20
WYNOT (1-0) 0 20 0 8 — 28
Bon Homme 46, Kimball-White Lake 0
TYNDALL — Riley Rothschadl rushed for 104 yards, passed for 101 yards and had a 85-yard punt return for a touchdown as Bon Homme blanked Kimball-White Lake 46-0 in prep football action on Friday.
Logan Winckler caught three touchdown passes, for 43, 25 and 31 yards, for Bon Homme. Jackson Caba added a 25-yard touchdown run.
Iden Myer led KWL with 43 yards rushing.
Defensively, Isaac Crownover had 10 tackles and a fumble recovery for Bon Homme. Easton Mudder added an interception and six tackles.
Bon Homme, 1-0, hosts Elkton-Lake Benton on Thursday, Sept. 1. KWL, 0-2, travels to Howard on Sept. 2.
KIMBALL-WL (0-2) 0 0 0 0 —0
BON HOMME (1-0) 27 6 0 13 — 46
Cedar Catholic 50, Tekamah-Herman 8
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Hartington Cedar Catholic pounded out 458 yards of total offense in a 50-8 rout of Tekamah-Herman in prep football action on Friday.
Brett Kleinschmit rushed for 86 yards and two scores, and Ty Thoene and Breiton Whitmire each rushed for a score for Cedar Catholic. Andrew Jones completed six passes for 129 yards and two touchdowns, with Grant Arens catching four passes for 98 yards and both scores, in the win.
Spencer Albers had a hand in seven tackles and Kleinschmidt was in on six tackles for the Cedar Catholic defense. Jaelen Lammers had two tackles for loss. Carson Arens and Grant Arens each picked off a pass for the Trojans.
Jessen Booth scored on a 46-yard run for Tekamah-Herman.
Defensively for Tekamah-Herman, Spencer Pagels and Logan Burt each had a hand in six tackles.
Cedar Catholic, 1-0, hosts Aquinas Catholic next. Tekamah-Herman hosts Centennial next.
TEKAMAH-HERMAN (0-1) 0 0 0 8 — 8
CEDAR CATHOLIC (1-0) 20 7 15 8 — 50
Randolph 58, Walthill 0
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Randolph rolled to a season-opening 58-0 rout of Walthill in prep football action on Friday.
Bryson Eledge rushed for 49 yards and three scores and Gage Jensen rushed for two scores for Randolph. Carter Olson and Shaw Backer each had a touchdown run. Isaiah Salmon connected with Ajay Gubbels twice for 46 yards and a score in the victory.
Gage Jensen had a hand in 18 tackles, including a sack, to lead the Randolph defense. Joe Miller was in on 13 stops. Ajay Gubbels recovered two fumbles and recorded a sack. Andy Hausmann had two sacks. Lucas Bartels recovered one fumble.
Koda Tyndall rushed for a team-high 46 yards for Walthill. Walthill hosts Cedar Bluffs next.
Randolph, 1-0, travels to O’Neill St. Mary’s next.
WALTHILL (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
RANDOLPH (1-0) 16 22 20 0 — 58
Chester Area 58, Centerville 52
CENTERVILLE — Chester Area outlasted Centerville 58-52 in prep football action on Friday.
Cole Edberg passed for 290 yards and rushed for 121 yards for Centerville. Lane Johnson rushed for 116 yards and three scores. Austin Bohlman caught four passes for 102 yards and two scores. Covin Wattier also had two touchdown catches.
Edberg had eight tackles and James Buckneberg had seven tackles for the Centerville defense.
Chester Area, 2-0, hosts Hanson on Thursday, Sept. 1. Centerville travels to Irene-Wakonda on Sept. 2.
CHESTER AREA (2-0) 22 7 14 15 — 58
CENTERVILLE (0-2) 16 16 14 6 — 52
Tri-Valley 21, Parker 0
COLTON — Tri-Valley held Parker to 112 yards of total offense in a 21-0 victory over the Pheasants in prep football action on Friday.
Hayden Hastings and Eli McFarland each had rushing scores for Tri-Valley. Carter Sorenson rushed for a team-high 64 yards.
Logan Bridges passed for 75 yards for Parker.
Brendan Newman had a 33-yard interception return for score for the Mustangs.
Tri-Valley travels to Custer next. Parker hosts Flandreau next.
PARKER (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
TRI-VALLEY (1-1) 0 8 0 13 — 21
WWSSC 14, Jim River 0
SCOTLAND — Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central scored a pair of short first-half touchdowns to claim a 14-0 victory over Jim River in prep football action on Friday in Scotland.
Holden Havlik rushed for 74 yards and a score, and passed for 128 yards for WWSSC. Camden Jost rushed for 75 yards and a score in the victory.
Ajay Herrboldt rushed for 41 yards for Scotland.
The Blackhawks, 1-1, host Lead-Deadwood next. Jim River, 0-2, hosts Miller-Highmore-Harrold in Menno next.
WWSSC (1-1) 6 8 0 0 — 14
JIM RIVER (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
