AVON — The Avon Pirates opened a 40-6 halftime lead on the way to a 52-6 homecoming victory over Burke in prep football action on Friday.

Jaden Stahl rushed for 154 yards and a score, and Cade Faulkner rushed for 104 yards and two scores for Avon. Paxton Bierema had five carries for 56 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Tjeerdsma added a touchdown run in the victory.

