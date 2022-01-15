VERMILLION – The South Dakota Coyote men’s basketball team was struggling to shoot the ball, making six of their last 30 three-point attempts, but on Saturday afternoon inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, USD picked up one of their biggest wins to date thanks to hot three-point shooting.
“We executed really well and we played very good defense,” Tasos Kamateros said. “The start we kind of exchanged shots, adn after a little bit we just said we have to play defense and get some stops and go from there.”
The Coyotes dominated in a 105-70 win over Omaha, sinking 17-of-30 three-pointers and 30-of-37 from the free throw line.
“There’s no magic formula, the guys started making threes and it got contagious,” USD head coach Todd Lee said. “We got up and it is easier to shoot threes when you’re up by that many points.”
The Coyotes and Mavs traded baskets early, but the Coyotes started 3-of-3 from beyond the arc and the shots didn’t stop falling. The Coyotes connected on a Division I school record 17 three-pointers in their fourth game in eight days.
“It is kind of strange that we would shoot the ball that well on our last game in eight days,” Lee said. “Because it’s been a hard week. If I’m tired I know the guys are tired and I don’t play. Getting prepared for four games in eight days is hard.”
After Kruz Perrott-Hunt picked up a second first-half foul, Keaton Kutcher checked into his second USD game. He missed his first two attempts before sinking a three-pointer of his own.
“He went in in the first half after Kruz got two fouls and the score kept going up when he was in there,” Lee said. “So there was no reason to take him out. He was playing well. He made one three in the first half, but the biggest thing is when he was in the game, the score was going up… He wasn’t making mistakes defensively and I thought he did a very good job.”
Kutcher finished with 11 points on 4-of-8 shooting, including 3-of-6 from three, in 20 minutes. Kutcher played in his first game as a Coyote in Thursday’s win over Denver.
Mason Archambault played a full 20 minutes in the first half, tallying 15 points. He continued to find good looks and connect on free throws, tallying a career-high 25 points for the Coyotes.
“He’s been shooting the ball pretty well, and obviously if you get 25 points on nine shots, that’s big time,” Lee said. “He’s a guy we need to get the ball to. We posted him up today on some of their guards, he got to the rin and got fouled. Anytime he can get to the free throw linewe feel like it’s going in.”
Archambault went 15-of-16 from the free throw line and connected on 4-of-9 from the field. He led all scorers on the afternoon. In total six Coyotes finished in double figures scoring.
Kamateros added 15 points and eight assists for the Coyotes. Kutcher and Erik Oliver added 11 points apiece off the bench. Hunter Goodrick picked up a double-double of 10 points and 13 rebounds.
The win is USD’s third straight win, all of which have came since Monday. The Coyotes played four games in eight days dating back to Jan. 8 against South Dakota State. The Coyotes won games on Monday, Thursday and Saturday to get back to .500 in conference play at 3-3.
USD will now rest up and prepare for a match-up with Western Illinois Thursday night in Macomb, Illinois.
OMAHA
Frankie Fidler 3-7 4-4 11, Akol Arop 2-4 1-4 5, Dylan Brougham 3-7 0-0 6, Marco Smith 4-7 1-1 9, Felix Lemetti 5-11 0-1 11, Nick Ferrarini 2-6 2-2 7, Darrius Hughes 2-3 2-2 6, Kyle Luedtke 3-4 0-0 7, Sam’i Roe 2-5 4-5 8, Devin Evans 0-1 0-0 0, Grant Frickenstein 0-0 0-2 0. TOTALS: 26-55 14-21 70.
SOUTH DAKOTA
Hunter Goodrick 4-7 1-4 10, Tasos Kamateros 5-10 2-2 15, Boogie Anderson 1-2 6-8 8, Kruz Perrott-Hunt 4-9 3-3 15, Mason Archambault 4-9 15-16 25, Damani Hayes 2-3 3-4 7, Keaton Kutcher 4-8 0-0 11, Erik Oliver 4-7 0-0 11, Kanon Koster 1-1 0-0 3. TOTALS: 29-56 30-37 105.
At the Half: USD 57, UNO 33. Three-Pointers: USD 17-30 (Perrott-Hunt 4-6, Oliver 3-5, Kutcher 3-6, Kamateros 3-6, Archambault 2-5, Goodrick 1-1, Koster 1-1), UNO 4-12 (Luedtke 1-1, Fidler 1-2, Ferrarini 1-3, Lemetti 1-4, Roe 0-1, Evans 0-1). Rebounds: USD 38 (Goodrick 13), UNO 26 (Arop 5). Assists: USD 19 (Kamateros 8), UNO 9 (Smith 2, Lemetti 2, Luedtke 2). Steals: UNO 3 (Smith, Ferrarini, Evans), USD 2 (Anderson, Oliver). Blocked Shots: UNO 3 (Arop 3), USD 1 (Archambault). Personal Fouls: UNO 28, USD 25. Fouled Out: UNO 1, USD 1. Turnovers: UNO 11, USD 9.
