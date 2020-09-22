The fifth-ranked Yankton Gazelles bounced back from an opening loss to beat second-ranked Sioux Falls Roosevelt 12-2 in the nightcap of a girls’ softball doubleheader on Tuesday at Sertoma Park. The games marked the home finale for the Gazelles.
Annika Gordon went 3-for-3 with two doubles, three RBI and three runs scored for Yankton. Jenna Cox went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBI. Elle Feser and Grace Behrns each had two hits. Paige Gullikson, Lexi Madson, Addison Binde and Carley LaFrentz each had a hit for the Gazelles, who pounded out 14 hits in the five-inning contest.
Ashley Rick doubled for Roosevelt.
Behrns struck out six and allowed two unearned runs for the victory. Jaclyn Sterrett took the loss.
Roosevelt won the opener 3-0.
Heidi Vortherms had two hits and Sydney Jensen homered for Roosevelt.
Binde, Feser and Gullikson each had a hit.
Vortherms picked up the win, striking out 12 in the six-inning contest. Madson took the loss.
Yankton, 15-8, finishes the regular season at Sioux Falls Lincoln on Monday.
