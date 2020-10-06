MENNO –Jesse Munkvold led the Menno Wolves to a difficult 25-12, 10-25, 25-22, 19-25, 16-14 victory over the Canistota Hawks on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Munkvold posted a dominate 16 kills to go along with 25 digs in the victory. Munkvold’s teammate, Kylie Harriman, had an excellent performance, as Harriman finished with 14 assists and 18 digs in the victory. Also for the Wolves, Kaylie Schempp had 21 digs in the match.,
For the Hawks, Kenzy Krinke and Sydnee Engbrecht finished with 10 kills each with Krinke also having 23 digs defensively. Also in the loss, Mykkah Krinke handed out 25 assists to go along with 18 digs and five ace serves.
The Hawks will play again on Thursday against Howard in Canistota. Menno, meanwhile will travel to Gayville to face the undefeated Raiders on Thursday.
CANISTOTA (1-9) 12 25 22 25 14
MENNO (5-8) 25 10 25 19 16
Avon 3, Burke 2
AVON – The Avon Lady Pirates won their fourth straight match with a close 25-22, 20-25, 29-27, 14-25, 21-19 victory over the Burke Lady Cougars in prep volleyball on Tuesday.
For the Lady Pirates, Tiffany Pelton posted 12 kills and McKenna Kocmich passed out 17 assists. Reese Powers also handed 18 assists to go along with nine digs, while Katie Gretschmann finished with 25 digs. Defensively for Avon, Katie Gretschmann also finished with a match-high 25 digs. With those 25 digs, Gretschmann surpassed 1,000 digs in her career for the Lady Pirates.
Adisyn Indahl dominated the match with 20 kills for the Lady Cougars, and her teammate Bobbi Jo Wischmann had a match-high 41 assists. Elle Johnson also finished with 14 digs in the loss, while Elenna Keoning had 10 kills in the match.
The Lady Pirates will face Bridgewater-Emery this Thursday in Avon. Burke, meanwhile, will also play this Thursday when they face Corsica/Stickney.
BURKE (7-7) 22 25 27 25 19
AVON (8-3) 25 20 29 14 21
Randolph 3, Hart.-New. 2
RANDOLPH, Neb. – Randolph won a tough 25-18, 16-25, 25-23, 15-25, 20-18 victory over the Hartington-Newcastle Wildcats on Tuesday in prep volleyball action.
Kayden Jueden again had an excellent performance with 21 kills and 25 digs in the loss. Olivia Grutsch also finished with 27 digs, while Alivia Morten passed out 39 assists for the Wildcats.
For Randolph, Bailey Beal posted 15 kills and Erin Engel handed out 20 assists. Abby Schmit also finished with 19 assists and Jaden Taylor had nine kills in the victory,
Hartington-Newcastle will face Bloomfield at home on Thursday. Randolph will now play undefeated Wynot next Tuesday in Wynot.
HARTINGTON-NEWCASTLE (9-8) 18 25 23 25 18
RANDOLPH (12-8) 25 16 25 15 20
Centerville 3, Hanson 2
CENTERVILLE – The Centerville Tornadoes snapped a three-match losing streak with a tough 15-25, 26-24, 21-25, 25-13, 15-12 victory over the Hanson Beaverettes on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Sophie Eide led the Tornadoes with nine kills and 23 digs while Mya Bendt finished with seven kills to go along with 22 digs. Ellie Hunter also finished with an excellent 18 digs and four blocks in the victory.
For the Beaverettes, Grace Weber dominated the net with 13 kills and Andrea Thelen was close being with 12 kills. Jalyn Kampshoff also handed out 33 assists in the loss and Skylar Holm posted 21 digs for Hanson.
Centerville will look to build off their second win of the season when they play Scotland at home on Thursday. Hanson, meanwhile will face Mitchell Christian in Alexandria on Thursday.
HANSON (3-8) 25 24 25 23 12
CENTERVILLE (2-11) 15 26 21 25 15
Wynot Tri.
Wynot 2, Walthill 0
WYNOT, Neb. – The Wynot Blue Devils dominated in their first match of a home triangular, winning 25-7, 25-3 over Walthill in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
The match was the first for the Blue Devils since Sept. 17. Karley Heimes led the match with five kills and six digs, while Chloe Heimes handed out 10 assists. Autumn Lawson also finished with a dominate five ace serves for the Blue Devils.
WALTHILL (2-7) 7 3
WYNOT (9-0) 25 25
Wynot 3, Tri-County 2
WYNOT – Wynot kept their undefeated record intact with a tough 25-15, 18-25, 25-20 victory over Tri-County in the Blue Devils’ second match of the home triangular.
Karley Heimes dominated the net with 11 kills and Edyn Sudbeck finished with 16 assists, nine digs, and six kills in the victory. Autumn Larson also had an excellent game for the Blue Devils, as Larson finished with nine kills and eight digs.
The Blue Devils will face Wisner-Pilger at home on Saturday.
TRI-COUNTY (7-12) 15 25 20
WYNOT (10-0) 25 18 25
Other Matches
Freeman 3, Bon Homme 0
FREEMAN – Rijjy Peterson led the Freeman Flyers to a 25-7, 25-23, 25-20 victory over the Bon Homme Lady Cavaliers on Tuesday night in prep volleyball action.
Peterson finished with 13 kills and 25 digs in the Flyers victory. Teammate Odalite Pankratz also had 14 assists and 17 digs while Kate Miller posted eight kills to go along with 13 digs.
For the Bon Homme, Jenae Alberts finished with a match-high 28 digs and Jenna Duffek passed out 12 assists. Olivia Bures also had 11 digs in the loss.
The Flyers will face Oldham-Ramona/Rutland next Tuesday in Freeman. Bon Homme will host Gayville-Volin on Monday.
BON HOMME (7-10) 7 23 20
FREEMAN (11-6) 25 25 25
Gayville-Volin 3, Irene-Wakonda 0
WAKONDA – It’s been 19 days since Gayville-Volin last played a match, but the Raiders picked up right where they left off with a 25-13, 25-12, 25-8 victory over the Irene-Wakonda Eagles on Tuesday.
Jadyn Hubbard finished with 11 kills in the victory, while Keeley Larson led the Raiders’ offense with 22 asssists. Samantha Olson also posted seven kills while Molly Larson led defensively with 16 digs.
For the Eagles, Will Freeman had 16 digs in the loss while teammate Emma McDonald posted five kills and 12 digs. Nora O’Malley also had four kills on the night for the Eagles.
The Raiders will now look forward to their next match on Thursday against Menno in Gayville. Irene-Wakonda, meanwhile, will play Alcester-Hudson in Alcester next Tuesday.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (9-0) 25 25 25
IRENE-WAKONDA (7-11) 13 12 8
AC-DC 3, Fr. Acad./Mar. 0
MARION – The AC/DC Thunder took a 25-8, 25-17, 25-14 road sweep from the FA/M Bearcats in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Lexi VanderPol led the Thunder with seven kills, and Claire Johnson finished with eight digs. Mackenzie Muckey would also finish with five assists and nine digs.
For the Bearcats, Leah Goodwin finished with an impressive four ace serves on the night. Zenovia Butler would also have two kills and three digs.
The win on Tuesday was the Thunder’s first victory of the year, and AC/DC will now look to capitalize on that momentum when they face Burke on the road next Tuesday. FA/M, meanwhile, will look for their first win of the season on Thursday when they face Sioux Falls Lutheran at Marion.
ANDES CENTRAL/DAKOTA CHRISTIAN (1-7) 25 25 25
FREEMAN ACADEMY/MARION (0-8) 8 17 14
Parkston 3, Platte-Ged. 1
PLATTE – The Parkston Trojans won a tough 29-27, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20 victory over the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers on Tuesday in prep volleyball action.
Brielle Bruening dominated the net with 15 kills and six blocks while teammate Emma Yost also had an excellent match with 12 kills and 21 digs. Leading the offense for the Trojans was CC Neugebauer, as the senior handed out 40 assists in the victory. Mya Nuebel also finished with 29 digs for Parkston.
For the Black Panthers, Karly VanDerWerff had a match-high 21 kills to go along with 13 digs on the night. AverDeVries passed out 37 assists in the loss while Regan Hoffman finished with 32 digs. Caden Van Zee also ended the match with 13 kills for Platte-Geddes.
The Black Panthers will now face Gregory in Platte this Thursday. Parkston will also play this Thursday, as the Trojans travel to White Lake to play Kimball/White Lake.
PARKSTON (12-5) 29 25 24 25
PLATTE-GEDDES (9-3) 27 21 26 20
Flandreau 3, Beresford 1
FLANDREAU – The Flandreau Fliers snapped a three-match losing streak on Tuesday with a 25-18, 14-25, 25-8, 25-19 victory over the Beresford Watchdogs in prep volleyball action.
Kennedy Peper posted nine kills and four ace serves in the victory for the Fliers while Maria Parsley finished with 17 digs and five ace serves. Macy Kneebone also had an excellent match performance, as the senior finished with 13 assists, 11 digs, and two blocks.
For the Watchdogs, Becca Tiedeman had eight kills in the loss while Savannah Beeson posted seven kills. Larissa Tiedeman also posted nine assists and Rachel Zanter finished with 17 digs on the night.
The Watchdogs will look to snap a five-match losing streak on Thursday when they host Alcester-Hudson. The Fliers, meanwhile, will travel to Willow Lake next Tuesday to play Clark/Willow Lake.
BERESFORD (1-12) 25 14 25 25
FLANDREAU (2-14) 18 25 8 19
Parker 3, Lennox 0
PARKER – The Parker Pheasants won a decisive 25-20, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Lennox Orioles in prep volleyball action on Tuesday.
Brooke Berens and Ryleigh Andersen finished with 12 kills each while teammate Shelby Lang had a strong performance with 10 kills and 15 digs. Cierra Mohr also led the Pheasants offense with 34 assists, while Breana Jensen led the defense with 22 digs.
For the Orioles, Kyah Jackson finished with 17 assists and Mara Hinker posted nine kills in the loss. Courtney Sandal also had 16 digs.
The Orioles will now face Tri-Valley in Lennox next Monday. Parker, meanwhile, will compete in the Chester Challenge on Saturday.
LENNOX (6-9) 20 21 20
PARKER (12-6) 25 25 25
Elk Point-Jefferson 3, Viborg-Hurley 0
VIBORG – The Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies won a decisive 25-19, 25-18, 25-22 victory over the Viborg-Hurley Cougars on Tuesday night in Viborg.
Sophie Giorgiol led the Huskies in the victory with 15 assists and 11 digs, while Alyssa Chytka also dominated the match with 13 assists, 26 digs, and five ace serves. Also for Elk Point-Jefferson, Josie Curry finished with seven kills and Kenzie Stone posted six kills.
For the Cougars, Coral Mason finished with 10 kills and 22 digs, while Kallie Lee posted 11 assists and seven digs. Denae Mach also had six kills to go along with 14 digs in the loss.
Viborg-Hurley will now play Canistota on the road next Monday. Elk Point-Jefferson will also be on the road for their next match, as the Huskies travel to Tri-Valley this Thursday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (6-6) 25 25 25
VIBORG-HURLEY (1-14) 19 18 22
Brandon Valley 3, Harrisburg 0
HARRISBURG – The Brandon Valley Lynx won a 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 road sweep over the Harrisburg Tigers in prep volleyball action on Tuesday night.
Liz Kopp led the Lynx’ offense with 32 assists and three ace serves in the victory. Brooklyn Grage also dominated the net with 15kills and Taylor Stemen finished with 19 digs. Also in the victory, Kazi Ellingson posted seven kills.
For the Tigers, Reese Jansas handed out 14 assists to go along with 17 digs, and Abby Meister finished with 16 digs and seven kills. Emma Hasert also finished with seven kills in the loss.
The Tigers will now look to bounce back next Tuesday against Huron. Brandon Vallley, meanwhile, will look to extend their winning streak to five matches next Tuesday when they travel to Brookings.
HARRISBURG (4-7) 24 16 21
BRANDON VALLEY (9-3) 26 25 25
