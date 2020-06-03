BROOKINGS — South Dakota State University wide receiver Cade Johnson was named Wednesday to the Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team. It is the second preseason honor for the senior from Papillion, Nebraska, who received first-team recognition from HERO Sports last week.
Johnson turned in his second consecutive 1,000-yard season in 2019, leading the Jackrabbits with 72 receptions for 1,222 yards (17.0 ypr) and eight touchdowns. He tallied 100-plus receiving yards in four games last season and averaged 120.5 all-purpose yards per game. Johnson enters his senior season fifth in career receiving yards (2,872) and sixth in career receptions (162) at SDSU.
In Athlon’s preseason poll, South Dakota State notched its second top-10 ranking with a sixth-place showing. The Jackrabbits were second in the HERO Sports preseason poll following an 8-5 season in 2019, when SDSU made its eighth consecutive Football Championship Subdivision playoff appearance.
SDSU is scheduled to open the 2020 season Sept. 5 by hosting Butler.
