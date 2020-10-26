SIOUX FALLS — The University of South Dakota was picked fifth in the Summit League men’s basketball preseason poll, announced Monday.
South Dakota State was the top pick in the poll, followed by Oral Roberts, North Dakota State and Omaha.
USD senior Stanley Umude was picked to the league’s preseason first team. He garnered second-team all-Summit League accolades a season ago after averaging 16.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per game. The San Antonio, Texas, native started all 32 games and averaged better than 17 points during conference play.
South Dakota State’s Douglas Wilson was named the preseason Player of the Year, an honor won by Umude in 2019-20. Wilson was joined on the first team by teammate Noah Freidel, as well as Oral Roberts’ Kevin Obanor, Omaha’s Matt Pile and North Dakota’s Filip Rebraca.
The preseason second team consisted of Max Abmas of Oral Roberts, Matt Dentlinger of SDSU, Rocky Kreuser of North Dakota State, Marlon Ruffin of Omaha and Jase Townsend of Denver.
USD returns just one starter from a 20-12 season in 2019-20. The Coyote roster includes 11 new players.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.