SIOUX FALLS — Yankton finished fifth and Dakota Valley placed sixth in the dance competition of the Sioux Falls Roosevelt Invitational competitive cheer and dance competition, held Saturday at the Sanford Pentagon.
Brandon Valley won the dance title with a score of 286.5, beating out Sioux Falls Washington (277.25), Harrisburg (273.25) and O’Gorman (271). Yankton (264.75) edged out the Panthers (264) for fifth.
Brandon Valley posted the top score on Jazz (288) and Pom (285). Lincoln (283) was first in Hip Hop.
Yankton placed third in Pom (265.5) and fourth in Jazz (264). Dakota Valley was second in Pom (273) and seventh in Jazz (255).
In the cheer competition, Yankton placed 11th and Parkston finished 16th.
Harrisburg won the team title at 277, followed closely by O’Gorman (273), Sioux Falls Jefferson (271.5) and Sioux Valley (271.5).
Yankton scored 192 on the day. Parkston finished at 173.5.
Yankton travels to the Brandon Valley Invitational on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.