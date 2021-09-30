Consistency.
That was the key focus for the Yankton Gazelles going into Thursday night’s home matchup against Vermillion.
In recent contests, the Gazelles have showed glimpses of winning volleyball, “but it’s something we need to do all the time,” said Yankton head coach Chelsea Law.
Yankton did just that on their way to a 25-15, 25-17, 25-8 victory over the Vermillion Tanagers in Yankton on Thursday night.
“This is the time of the year where you want to come together as a team and develop some chemistry,” added Law. “This was a great opportunity for us to work on that.”
Vermillion’s tough stretch didn’t get any easier this week. It started with Class A powerhouse Sioux Falls Christian and ended in the road, playing out of class on Thursday against Yankton.
“We knew it was a tough matchup. We just don’t see this kind of blocking in Class A,” said Vermillion head coach Jodi Zeller. “We have a really young team and this is the toughest part of our schedule, but it’s great to see our girls working hard and competing.”
Yankton controlled the pace throughout each set on their way to the sweep. Jordyn Salvatori led the Yankton attack with 10 kills, while adding nine digs and three blocks.
“We fed off the energy of the crowd,” said Jordyn Salvatori. “We played as a team and came in with the right mentality. We are going to keep pushing to try and get where we want to be.”
Yankton also got contributions from Camille McDermott, who finished with 22 assists and three ace serves. Molly Savey added four kills and three ace serves.
“We have talked a lot about it over the course of the year, but I thought tonight we played confident and comfortable and it showed,” said Yankton’s Chelsea Law. “You never want to look too far ahead in the season, but now is the time to be at the top of our game.”
For the Tanagers, Claire Doty set up the attack with 14 assists. Brooklyn Voss led in kills with six.
“With a young team on a tough stretch of games like this, it can be hard for our girls to stay up. They are hard themselves,” said Vermillion’s Jodi Zeller. “We have been working on building ourselves up and staying positive. The brute of our schedule is behind us, and we have an opportunity to try and get on a roll.”
Yankton won the sophomore match 25-16, 25-10 as well as the junior varsity showdown 25-15, 25-17.
Vermillion (3-11) will be on the road at Dell Rapids on Tuesday. Yankton (5-10) will travel to Mitchell on Tuesday.
