Morningside swept past Mount Marty in men’s and women’s tennis action on Thursday at the NFAA Easton Center.
The Mustangs claimed a 6-1 victory in the women’s match, and a 7-0 victory in the men’s match.
The lone point for the Lancer women came at flight two singles, as Haley Gonsor topped Morningside’s Olivia Boudreau 6-3, 6-4.
The Lancer men won one doubles match, as Jeronimo Wagner and Zach Gonsor teamed up for a 6-2 victory over Morningside’s Jaime Maza Martin and Eduard Salvano.
The matches marked the final home events for Mount Marty this season. Next up for the Lancers is a trip to Northwestern on Tuesday.
MEN: MORNINGSIDE 7, MMU 0
SINGLES: Jaime Maza Martin M def. Jeronimo Wagner 6-1, 6-7 (0-3), 7-6 (3-0); Winyou Asavaruangch M def. Zach Gonsor 6-2, 6-1; Mikhil Raja M def. Alex Tennant 6-2, 6-1; Eduard Salvano M def. Giang Nguyen 6-0, 6-0; Daniel O’Brien M def. Sam Isaac 6-1, 6-0; Gabe DeLeo M def. Dominic Eager 6-0, 6-4
DOUBLES: Wagner-Gonsor MMU def. Martin-Salvana 6-2; Raja-Alexander Castillo M def. Tennant-Nguyen 6-0; Asavaruanch-DeLeo M def. Isaac-Eager 6-1
WOMEN: MORNINGSIDE 6, MMU 1
SINGLES: Emily Clotfelter M def. Tashlynne Badger 6-0, 6-0; Haley Gonsor MMU def. Olivia Boudreau 6-3, 6-4; Emma Dahlhoff M def. Emma Brown 6-0, 6-0; Merel Kooij M def. Madelyn Heckenlaible 6-0, 6-0; Julie Raffel M by forfeit; Tenley Hansen M by forfeit
DOUBLES: Clotfelter-Boudreau M def. Badger-Gonsor 6-2; Kooij-Dahlhoff M def. Brown-Heckenlaible 6-0; Raffel-Hansen M by forfeit
