MENNO — Spencer Karstens scored 27 points and had seven assists to lead Gayville-Volin past Menno 56-53 in the opening round of the Region 5B Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Menno.
Hunter Wuebben scored 12 points for Gayville-Volin, which will face top-seeded Viborg-Hurley today (Tuesday) in Hurley. Preston Karstens added nine points in the victory.
Maverick Smith led Menno with 17 points. Hayden McNinch scored nine points. Ajay Herrboldt had eight assists and four steals. Kadeyn Ulmer added nine rebounds for the Wolves.
GAYVILLE-VOLIN (4-17) 17 14 13 12 — 56
MENNO (3-18) 6 19 19 9 — 53
WOONSOCKET — Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl and Landon Bares each scored 24 points as the Cavalier downed Sanborn Central-Woonsocket in the opening round of the Region 5A Boys’ Basketball Tournament, Monday in Woonsocket.
Chapin Cooper had 12 points and four assists for Bon Homme, which travels to Mount Vernon to face top-seeded Mount Vernon-Plankinton today (Tuesday). Rothschadl added four assists in the victory.
Jeff Boschee led SCW with 26 points, 10 rebounds and four assists. Toby Kneen scored eight points and Bryce Larson had five assists for the Blackhawks.
BON HOMME (7-14) 14 18 19 20 — 71
SANBORN CENT.-WOON. (6-15) 15 15 9 20 — 59
