ELK POINT — Elk Point-Jefferson outlasted Dakota Valley 4-3 to advance to the championship of the Region 3B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Elk Point.
Ty Trometer, Ben Swatek and Kayden Moore each had two hits for EPJ. Keaton Gale doubled, and Hunter Geary, Tayson Swatek and Jordan Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Jackson Boonstra and Dylan Lukken each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies had a hit and two RBI in the contest.
Moore went the distance, striking out two, in the victory. Ben Anderson took the loss, striking out three in his 5 1/3 innings of work.
Region 4B
Parkston 4, MVPCS 2
TABOR — Parkston scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim a 4-2 victory over the Mount Vernon-Plankinton-Corsica-Stickney Padres in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Tabor.
Parkston advances to face Tabor today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. The Padres await the Wagner/Alexandria winner Thursday at 5 p.m.
Maddux Brissette went 2-for-2 with a triple, and Brayden Jervik doubled for Parkston. Luke Bormann, Kaleb Weber, James Deckert, Caden Donhaue and Kolter Kramer each had a hit. Will Jodozi drove in two runs in the victory.
Taite Klumb had two of the Padres’ four hits. Tyson Wentland and Lucas Krogstad each doubled.
Luke Bormann pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief for the win. Adam Doering got the final two outs for the save. Carter Sommer started for Parkston, striking out seven in his five innings of work.
Klumb took the loss, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings of work.
Tabor 8, Alexandria 1
TABOR — Landon Smith helped his cause with two hits and two RBI as Tabor downed Alexandria 8-1 in the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Tabor.
Tabor advances to face Parkston today (Wednesday) at 7 p.m. Alexandria plays Wagner in an elimination game today at 5 p.m.
Logan Winckler had two hits and three runs scored for Tabor. Jace Toupal doubled. Easton Mudder and Jackson Caba each had a hit in the victory.
Jayce Slaba, Ben Wilber and Hadley Wallace each had a hit for Alexandria, which plays Wagner in an elimination game today (Wednesday).
Smith pitched the distance, striking out five, in the victory. Hayden Schroeder took the loss.
Parkston 12, Wagner 1
TABOR — Parkston opened the Region 4B American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 12-1 victory over Wagner on Tuesday in Tabor.
James Deckert doubled and singled, driving in three, for Parkston. Kolter Kramer also had two hits. Maddux Brissette homered. Caden Donahue and Carter Sommer each had a double and two RBI. Kaleb Weber, Luke Bormann and Brayden Jervik each had a hit in the victory.
For Wagner, Carter Cournoyer, Ted Slaba, Joey Cournoyer and Frank Soukup each had a hit.
Deckert pitched six innings, striking out four, for the win. Carter Cournoyer took the loss, striking out five in his 4 1/3 innings of work.
Wagner faces Alexandria in an elimination game today (Wednesday).
Region 7B
Platte-Geddes 8, Belle Fourche 0
WINNER — Platte-Geddes broke into the scoring column in the fourth inning and didn’t look back, claiming an 8-0 victory over Belle Fourche in the Region 7B American Legion Baseball Tournament, Tuesday in Winner.
Dakota Munger had two triples and three RBI for Platte-Geddes. Jaxon Christensen doubled twice. Tanner Dyk and Joey Foxley each doubled. Aiden Bultje and Dawson Hoffman each had a hit in the victory.
Sean Wahlfeldt and Gabe Heck each doubled for Belle Fourche. Caden Thomsen added a hit.
Bultje went the distance in the victory. Dalton Davis took the loss, also going the distance.
Gregory Co. 13, Stanley Co. 3
WINNER — Gregory County opened the Region 7B American Legion Baseball Tournament with a 13-3 victory over Stanley County on Tuesday in Winner.
Gannon Thomas and Kade Braun each doubled and singled for Gregory County, which scored eight runs in the first inning. Sawyer Tiegen had two hits and two RBI. Rylan Peck also had two hits. Lincoln Juracek doubled, Cashman Hemming had a hit and two RBI, and Rane Kenzy and Colt Keiser each had a hit in the victory.
Paxton Deal, Josh Switzer, Colton Brady and Daysen Titze each had a hit for Stanley County.
Tietgen picked up the win. Brady took the loss.
16-Under
B-AH 19, Centerville 7
CENTERVILLE — Beresford-Alcester-Hudson broke a 4-4 tie with an eight-run fifth inning on the way to a 19-7 victory over Centerville in 16-under baseball action on Tuesday.
Ethan Bovill went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBI for B-AH. Tommy Walth had two hits. Ashton Oberle tripled. Evan Haak and Kasen Voss each doubled, with Voss driving in three runs and Haak driving in two. Espyn Klungseth added a hit in the victory.
Noah Schoenfelder had two hits, and Alec Austin had a double and two RBI for Centerville. Ethan Bobzin, Miles Eide and Charlie Eide each had a hit in the effort.
Bovill struck out four in three innings of work for the win. Austin took the loss, with Austin and Bobzin each striking out four batters in two innings of work.
