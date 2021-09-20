ALCESTER — The Vermillion girls and Beresford boys claimed top honors at the Alcester-Hudson Invitational, held Monday at the Alcester Golf Course.
Scoring three runners (Class B format), Vermillion swept the top three spots to post a perfect score of six. Taeli Barta won the 5,000-meter event in 20:10.61, followed closely by teammates Lydia Anderson (20:12.20) and Callie Radigan (20:12.43). Beresford’s Ella Merriman (21:13.55) and Canton’s Grace Gannon (21:43.23) rounded out the first five.
West Central was second in the team scoring with 28 points, followed by Canton (34), Beresford (40) and Dakota Valley (48).
Beresford won the boys’ title 17 to 19 over Dakota Valley. Vermillion (32) was third, followed by West Central (37) and Baltic (46).
Beresford’s Andrew Atwood won the 5,000-meter race in 17:11.56, beating out Dakota Valley’s Blake Schmiedt (17:17.61). Beresford’s Cameron Wells (17:20.18), Elk Point-Jefferson’s Joe Cross (17:21.15) and West Central’s Ben Strunk (17:27.24) rounded out the first five.
