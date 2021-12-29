MADISON — Pairings for the Dakota State Girls’ Basketball Classic, Jan. 8 at the DSU Fieldhouse, have been announced.
The eight-game event involves four area programs, beginning with Irene-Wakonda against Lemmon at 9 a.m. Freeman plays St. Francis Indian at noon. Scotland draws Howard at 4:30 p.m. In the final game, Crofton takes on Hamlin at 7:30 p.m.
In the other games, Hill City faces Elkton-Lake Benton at 10:30 a.m., Canistota plays Flandreau Indian at 1:30 p.m., Rapid City Christian plays Deubrook Area at 3 p.m., and Lakota Tech faces Garretson at 6 p.m.
