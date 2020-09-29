PIERRE — The Yankton Bucks recorded their second shutout of the season and kept themselves in the running for a home playoff match with a 1-0 victory over Pierre in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Tuesday.
The lone goal in the match came from Braylen Bietz, who converted a pass from Sam Herbert in the 27th minute.
Zach Loest preserved the shutout in goal for the Bucks.
Yankton, 6-6-0, finish the regular season at home against Huron on Thursday.
Yankton got a hat trick from Colton Griffin in a 4-0 victory over Pierre in the JV match.
Andrew Newman had the other Bucks goal. Brady Blom and Lance Donner recorded assists in the victory.
