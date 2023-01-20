EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct an error. We apologize for the error.
BROOKINGS — Mount Marty finished third on the women’s side and tied for fourth on the men’s side of the South Dakota State D2 Open, Friday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
Northern State won the women’s title with 122.5 points, beating out Chadron State (88) and MMU (82).
The Lancer women’s day was highlighted by two victories and a school record.
The foursome of Calli Davis (Elk Point), Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl, Ashinee George and Elianna Clark (Gayville) won the 1600 relay in 4:05.50. Earlier in the meet Davis placed third in the 400 with a school-record time of 58.22, with Bumbaca-Kuehl seventh (1:00.29).
Maddison Doren won the long jump with a mark of 16-5 3/4, with Andrea Sucha (Verdigre, Nebraska; 16-0 1/4) third and Lexa Burtzlaff (15-8 1/4) sixth. Burtzlaff was also fourth in the triple jump (33-9 1/4).
George finished second in the 60-meter hurdles (9.15). Clark was fourth in the 200 (26.12), with Alexis Even (Parker, 26.75) fifth and Zelie Sorensen (27.07) sixth. Aniya Teppo was fourth in the 60-meter dash (8.11), with Isabelle Hardmeyer (8.16) seventh.
Also for the Lancer women, Kiah Trainor was fourth in the 3,000 (12:26.84), Gracie Rippen tied for fifth in the pole vault (10-8) and Emily Johnson was seventh in the 1,000 (3:20.40).
Briar Cliff’s Isabel Saylor (Freeman) won the triple jump with a mark of 35-4 1/2. Dakota State’s Lindsey Roth (Parkston) was second in the mile (5:25.35).
Northern State and Chadron State tied for men’s team honors at 73.5 points, a half-point better than Dakota State. MMU tied with Minnesota State-Moorhead at 62 points.
The Lancer men’s day was highlighted by a 60-meter dash victory from Marcus Jnofinn (6.82). Ethan Burnett (21-8 1/4) was second in the long jump, with Mason Schleis (20-11 3/4) third and Deontae Howard (20-11 1/4) fourth. Schleis was also eighth in the high jump (6-0 3/4).
Donovan Breckenridge was second in the 200 (22.19). Cristobal Gonzalez (16:13.46) finished third in the 5,000, with Brian Santiago (Hartington, Nebraska; 16:43.46) fifth and Carson Means (17:07.63) seventh. Jonathan Fuselier (8.45) was third in the 60-meter hurdles, with Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska; 8.58) sixth.
Also for the Lancer men, Tague Tvedt was fourth in the 1,000 (2:44.33). Nathan Simons was sixth in the 400 (49.80). Isaac Hegdahl was eightin the 600 (1:26.80). Caden Ideker finished eighth in the 800 (2:03.77). The foursome of Hegdahl, Howard, Michael Beyer and Carl Massa was fourth in the 1600 relay (3:27.56).
Competing unattached, Paul Paul won the 400 in 48.32. For Morningside, Tanner Arens (Crofton, Nebraska; 4:44.84) and Mason Welker (Yankton; 4:47.00) finished second and fourth in the mile, with Tyler Janssen (Crofton, Nebraska; 2:01.96) fourth in the 800. Dakota State’s Blake Schmiedt (North Sioux City; 9:32.78) was seventh in the 3,000.
Mount Marty hosts its Invitational and Multi-Event competition on Jan. 27 and 28.
