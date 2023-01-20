EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct an error. We apologize for the error.

BROOKINGS — Mount Marty finished third on the women’s side and tied for fourth on the men’s side of the South Dakota State D2 Open, Friday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.