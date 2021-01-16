Matthew Mors scored 17 straight points for Yankton during the second half of a 66-54 victory over Aberdeen Central Saturday night in Yankton.
“I didn’t feel my best and I knew that I had to toughen up,” Mors said. “In the locker room at halftime we just said we had to come out really strong and that what we did. I just wanted to do my part and help my team in any way possible.”
A back and forth first half between the two teams gave way to a dominate second half performance by Mors and company. Mors tallied 21 of his game high 29 points in the second half.
The Bucks (8-2) used last second three-pointers to hold a one point advantage at the end of the first and second quarters. Rugby Ryken hit a shot from beyond the arc with three seconds left in the first, and Mors drained one from deep with less than a second left in the opening half.
“Aberdeen did a lot of really good things in the first half,” Bucks head coach Chris Haynes said. “They’re making shots and breaking us down off the dribble. Their point guard (Sam Rohlfs) is really good about getting in the paint, and at 6-4, you can just jump and shoot it, they’re tough to guard.”
Rohlfs scored nine of his 16 points in the first half, and had two points in the third quarter. The Bucks used a lot of press and trap defenses in the second half to try and get Rohlfs and the Golden Eagles (5-2) out of rhythm. Yankton outscored Aberdeen Central 21-9 in the third quarter, extending what was a one point halftime lead, to a 13-point 50-37 advantage after three quarters.
“We wanted to get the ball out of Rohlfs’ hands and just try to make other people bring it up,” Mors said. “We kept the pressure on them and it worked out well for us.”
Mors led all scorers with 29 points. Trevor Fitzgerald added 11 points and Ryken 10. Rohlfs’ 16 led the Golden Eagles. Alec Voegele contributed 10 points and Noah Behrends nine.
“Matthew does a really good job of going to the basket,” Haynes said. “I thought our guys did a good job of looking for him and finding him. Matthew did a good job being aggressive and our guys did a good job looking for him and finding him when he was open.”
The Bucks host Brookings on Tuesday and make a trip to Sturgis to face Sturgis Brown Saturday. Yankton plays seven of their final 10 games at home.
“We have to keep improving,” Haynes said. “We have a lot of things to work on on both ends of the floor. There’s no doubt we have a long ways to go. It’s the middle of January, but it’s also a time where you have to have a little bit of a sense of urgency here.”
In sub-varisty action. Yankton defeated Aberdeen Central 45-42. The Bucks were led by Drew Ryken’s 11 points and Cody Oswald’s nine.
In the sophomore game, The Bucks took a 68-48 win. Drew Ryken tallied 23 points, including six made three-pointers. Isaiah Schelhaas pitched in 16 for the Bucks.
Yankton and Aberdeen split the freshman games, with Yankton winning the ‘A’ game 57-48 and the Golden Eagles winning the ‘B’ game 42-34.
In the ‘A’ game, Tucker Gilmore tallied 18 points and Lucas Kampshoff 12. Austin Gobel led Yankton in the ‘B’ game with 16 points. Lance Dannenbring tallied nine points in each game.
YANKTON (8-2)
Dylan Prouty 1-1 0-0 2, Mac Ryken 1-1 0-0 2, Rugby Ryken 3-5 2-4 10, Aidan Feser 4-6 0-1 8, Trevor Fitzgerald 4-10 2-4 11, Jaden Kral 2-3 0-0 4, Matthew Mors 13-22 2-4 29. TOTALS: 28-48 6-13 66.
ABERDEEN CENTRAL (5-2)
Harrison Reede 1-8 0-0 3, Alec Voegele 5-10 0-1 10, Noah Behrends 4-8 1-1 9, Jackson Dorsett 3-5 0-0 8, Sam Rohlfs 7-14 0-0 16, Spencer Barr 1-3 0-0 3, Aj Hase 1-3 0-0 3, Ashton Lenling 0-1 0-0 0, Brady Rohrbach 1-2 0-0 2. TOTALS: 23-54 1-2 54
ABERDEEN CENTRAL 17 11 9 17 -54
YANKTON 18 11 21 16 -66
Three-Pointers: AC 7-25 (Rohlfs 2-6, Dorsett 2-4, Barr 1-2, Aj Hase 1-3,Reede 1-7, Rohrbach 0-1, Behrends 0-2), Y 4-10 (R. Ryken 2-2, Fitzgerald 1-1, Mors 1-1). Rebounds: Y 21 (R. Ryken 8), AC 19 (Behrends 6). Assists: Y 13 (Feser 4, Mors 4), AC 4 (Rohlfs 3). Turnovers: Y 5, AC 2. Personal Fouls: AC 14, Y 12. Steals: Y 10 (Feser 7), AC 0. Blocked Shots: Y 2 (Mors 2), AC 1 (Rohlfs).
