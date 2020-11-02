RAPID CITY — A number of area student-athletes have been recognized by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association as Academic All-State for the 2020 season.
To be honored, a senior student-athlete or manager must have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale and have participated for three years.
Here are the honorees from area programs:
YANKTON: Tre Kleinschmit, Tristan Redman
AVON: Kristen Namminga
BERESFORD: Laura Bogue, Ashleigh Colford, Gabrielle Engbarth, Cody Klungseth, Josh Limmer
DAKOTA VALLEY: Alex Messersmith, Brandon Wagner
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Ben Hanson, Daniel Harvey, Emma Scarmon
ETHAN-PARKSTON: Morgan Hickley
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Titus Roesler, Kristen Wieman
PLATTE-GEDDES: Brody Boltjes, Kally Millar, Will Miller, Kelly Sondgeroth, Nate Whalen
WAGNER: Michael Barnett
