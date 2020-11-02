RAPID CITY — A number of area student-athletes have been recognized by the South Dakota Cross Country and Track & Field Coaches Association as Academic All-State for the 2020 season.

To be honored, a senior student-athlete or manager must have a 3.5 cumulative grade point average on a 4.0 scale and have participated for three years.

Here are the honorees from area programs:

YANKTON: Tre Kleinschmit, Tristan Redman

AVON: Kristen Namminga

BERESFORD: Laura Bogue, Ashleigh Colford, Gabrielle Engbarth, Cody Klungseth, Josh Limmer

DAKOTA VALLEY: Alex Messersmith, Brandon Wagner

ELK POINT-JEFFERSON: Ben Hanson, Daniel Harvey, Emma Scarmon

ETHAN-PARKSTON: Morgan Hickley

FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION: Titus Roesler, Kristen Wieman

PLATTE-GEDDES: Brody Boltjes, Kally Millar, Will Miller, Kelly Sondgeroth, Nate Whalen

WAGNER: Michael Barnett

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.