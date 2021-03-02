A day of spectating and some banter with a friend led Mount Marty’s Stephanie Faulhaber somewhere she hadn’t dreamed of.
The pentathlon at the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.
The Lancer senior is ranked 14th in the 16-athlete field entering today’s (Wednesday) pentathlon, the opening event of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Mount Marty’s Ruth Donohoe First Dakota Fieldhouse.
Faulhaber was a national qualifier in the 60-meter hurdles a year ago, but felt she had reached her limit in that event. She finished 26th in the prelims last year.
“I knew that I probably wasn’t going to be an All-American in that and break 9-flat,” she said.
While she was in Brookings for last year’s national meet, she sat and watched the pentathlon.
“I watched the whole thing. I watched all the competitors last year do all five events,” Faulhaber said. “I looked at some of the competitors that were from my conference, and said, ‘If they can do it, I can do it.’”
One of those competitors was Hastings’ Lauren Tamayo, the 2021 Great Plains Athletic Conference champion and qualified second in the event in this year’s national meet.
“I kinda joked with one of the top competitors, Lauren Tamayo — she is actually a really good friend of mine — and she said ‘You should totally do it,’” Faulhaber said. “I just kinda went for it.”
Not long after nationals, students were sent home due to COVID. By the time Faulhaber returned this fall, the “joke” had turned into determination.
“I showed up at school this fall and said, ‘Yup, I’m gonna do it,’” she said. “And here I am.”
While Faulhaber was a former national qualifier in the 60-meter hurdles and was skilled in the long jump — two of the five events — she had never tried two of the others, high jump and shot put. The fifth, the 800, was not a favorite of hers, either.
“I hated running the 800 in high school,” she said. “I only ran the 800 in seventh grade, and I ran a 2:40.”
Because Faulhaber was competing in five events each time out, her practice time was limited.
“I never really practiced high jump more than once a week,” she said. “So we’d hit it once a week, we’d do the best that we could, then we’d hit it again the next week.”
For the entire season, Faulhaber’s total —points are awarded based on each mark or time — ranked her right around the “cut” line for nationals. Unlike most events, where a national standard is used, only the top 16 scorers are allowed to enter the national meet.
“Every time I PR’d (set a personal best) or have done good things, I feel hesitant to celebrate because I didn’t want to lose focus,” she said. “I’ve been right on the edge of qualifying all season.
“We literally waited until the last minute, until the results were posted on NAIA to find out and to celebrate.”
And, now that she is in, MMU head coach Randy Fischer feels she has a chance to be successful.
“If she hits all of her events, she’ll be really close to sneaking into that top seven, eight,” he said.
Faulhaber is the only Lancer woman competing in the NAIA Championships. She is joined by five individuals and one relay for the Lancer men.
Highlighting the Lancer men is senior Paul Paul, who ranks fourth in the 400 and fifth in the 200 entering the meet.
Paul calls the opportunity to compete in a national meet in a home facility — a building that wasn’t even completed when the 2020 meet was held — “surreal.”
“I never thought that this would actually happen, where we’d actually have a track, an indoor track,” he said, “and host it (nationals) the first year that we have it.”
Even though the Harrisburg grad was uncertain this year’s meet would even happen due to COVID, his focus has remained the same.
“I’ve had this goal ever since the season ended last season, to be a national champion in the 400,” he said. “I feel like I have a chance.”
Teammate Dewayne Robinson, also a senior, enters the 400-meter dash field seeded eighth, but he is battling back from an injury suffered at the GPAC meet a week ago.
Paul and Robinson have been key members of the Lancers’ 1600-meter relay squad, which is seeded third. Another member of that squad, Taven McKee (Gayville), is also battling an injury from the GPAC meet.
“We’re going to see what that looks like, how healthy we are,” Fischer said. “We’ve got a couple of guys that are a little dinged up on that 4-by-4, so we’re just seeing what our best scenario is with that.”
Junior Brian Santiago enters the 3,000-meter run field seeded 17th, but has also been battling injuries.
“He seems to be better,” Fischer said of the Hartington, Nebraska, native. “Hopefully he can have a good showing in the prelims of the 3K.”
Prelims for the 200, 400, 3,000 and 1600 relay are all set for Thursday. The heptathlon, which features a pair of Lancers, will be held Thursday and Friday.
Sophomore Mason Schleis and junior Seth Wiebelhaus (Fordyce, Nebraska) are seeded ninth and 13th in the heptathlon field. Both qualified for the meet a year ago, with Wiebelhaus placing seventh to earn All-American honors.
“They’re positioned nicely,” Fischer said. “If they can both get off to that decent start that first day, they both have a really good chance of being in that top eight and being an All-American.”
The four-day event is divided by gender, with women’s competition on Wednesday and Friday, and men’s competition on Thursday and Saturday.
A Look At The Field
Indiana Tech is the top-ranked team in both the men’s and women’s fields, according to the USA Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
In the women’s field, Concordia (Nebraska), Hastings, William Carey and Dordt round out the top five in the ratings. Five programs from the GPAC are in the top 12.
On the men’s side, Dordt, Doane, Saint Mary (Kansas) and Indiana Wesleyan round out the first five. Eight GPAC programs are in the top 20, including host Mount Marty at 15th.
Thirteen defending champions are among the athletes entered in this week’s meet.
Aniekeme Etim of William Carey returns as the defending champion in the 60- and 200-meter dashes. She owns the top time entering both fields, a 7.38 in the 60 and a 24.32 in the 200. She also ran on William Carey’s winning 1600-meter relay a year ago.
Erin Oleksak of Marian (Indiana) boasts the top mark entering the pentathlon field after winning that event a year ago. Her season-best mark of 3,654 points is better than her winning mark from 2020 (3,557 points). Oleksak also boasts the top mark entering the high jump field, 5-8 1/2 (1.74 meters).
Concordia’s (Nebraska) Rachel Battershell owns the top time entering the 400-meter dash (55.93) after winning that event a year ago.
In the pole vault, today’s lone field event outside of the pentathlon, Aquinas’ Victoria Faber boasts the top mark entering the field after winning a year ago. She has cleared 13-5 1/4 (4.10 meters) this year, just off her 2020 winning mark of 13-6 (4.12 meters).
A pair of champion jumpers will battle in the long and triple jumps on Friday.
Friday morning, William Carey’s Brittany Jones will try to defend her long jump title. Indiana Tech’s Destiny Copeland boasts the top mark this season (20-3 1/2), just shy of Jones’ winning mark from a season ago (20-6 1/4; 6.26 meters).
On Friday afternoon, Copeland will look to defend her title in the triple jump. Jones has the top mark in the field (41-2 1/4; 12.56 meters), which ranks ahead of Copeland’s winning mark from a season ago (40-5 3/4; 12.34 meters).
Also on Friday afternoon, Grand View’s Lavon Davis will look to defend her title in the weight throw. She holds the top mark this season (63-0 1/4; 19.21 meters), shy of her winning mark from a year ago (65-0 1/4; 19.82 meters).
All three women’s relay championship programs are represented again in their respective fields this year: William Carey in the 1600 relay, and Huntington in the 3200 and distance medley (DMR) relays. Huntington is the top seed in the DMR.
A pair of returning champions hold the top marks in events scheduled for Thursday.
Dordt’s Matthew Van Eps holds the best time in the 800-meter run (1:51.06) after winning last year’s race in 1:53.41. Columbia International pole vaulter John Hunter James has cleared 16-4 1/4 (5.00 meters) this year, just shy of his winning mark of 17-0 1/2 (5.20 meters) last season.
Wayland Baptist’s Reggie Mouton returns to the 600-meter run field after inning that event in 1:17.82 last year. Dordt’s Payton Mauldin has the top time (1:19.09) entering the field.
On Saturday, Ineh Emmanuel of William Carey will look to defend his titles in both long jump and triple jump. He holds the top mark entering both events, 25-6 1/2 (7.79 meters) in the long jump and 51-3 3/4 (15.64 meters) in the triple jump. His long jump mark bests last year’s winning jump (24-10 1/4; 7.58 meters), while his 2020 winning triple jump (52-8 1/4; 16.06 meters) is further than last year.
Midland’s Dylan Kucera will look to defend his shot put title Saturday. His top-seeded mark of 59-11 1/2 (18.28 meters) betters his winning mark of 58-2 1/4 (17.74 meters) from last year. Kucera also owns the top mark entering the weight throw (65-2 1/2; 19.88 meters).
Olivet Nazarene, which won the distance medley relay last year, has a squad in this year’s event. Oklahoma City boasts the top seed time (10:00.03).
