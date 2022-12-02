OMAHA, Neb. — While the No. 5 seed Houston Cougars might have won a first round NCAA Tournament match against the South Dakota Coyotes 25-14, 25-19, 18-25, 23-25, 15-11 Friday at D.J. Sokol Arena, many associated with the South Dakota volleyball program will remember it for the fight the Coyotes showed in the face of adversity.
In set four, the Cougars scored five straight points to take a 5-1 lead. The Coyotes needed a player to step up, and that player was Summit League volleyball player of the year Elizabeth Juhnke. She got three kills in a 5-2 Coyote run to cut the deficit to 7-6.
The first of those kills was the 2,000th in Juhnke’s career.
“(Juhnke) absolutely stepped up there,” Coyotes head coach Leanne Williamson said. “She took a little bit more on her shoulders. We told (setter) Madi (Woodin) at one point in time to get her the ball. There are times (where) she gets this look in her eyes. You need to give her those opportunities.”
Houston went on another 5-0 run to go up 12-6. USD did not back down. With a 15-9 deficit, Juhnke went on the attack, registering two more kills to get her total to 17 in the match as the Coyotes were within four.
The arena went silent on her 17th kill.
Juhnke clutched her left knee near the net as she landed awkwardly from her swing to get the kill.
She was carted off minutes later as the silent, pro-USD crowd erupted to cheer one more time this season for the Coyotes’ best player in 2022. Players showed their emotions on the sideline and channeled those emotions to keep up with the Cougars in the set.
“We talked about the fact that you can’t take away the pain in that moment,” Williamson said. “You can’t take away the hurt. You could see the emotion in every single (player on our team). We talked about controlling what we can, playing for each other as we have all season and, in some ways, playing for (Juhnke).”
“(The mindset) was to play for her,” said Coyotes libero Lolo Weideman. “We couldn’t let (the pain and hurt of that moment) dictate the rest of the game.”
The Coyotes channeled their emotions well, which led to success on the court even when Houston looked like they were inching towards the match win in set four.
With Houston up 16-12, the Coyotes got four straight points to tie the match at 16. Down 21-18, USD got three straight points to tie the game at 21 on its way to a 25-23 match win. When USD needed their best play, they got it.
“We talked about getting better as the match went on,” Williamson said. “We did that. We talked about flying around the court defensively. We talked about serving aggressively and (checked) another box there.”
“We had (other players that) came in and played amazing,” Weideman said. “We had to rely on that as well.”
“Even when we were down a few points, we believed that we could (win),” said USD’s Madison Harms, who had 12 kills in the game. “Nothing was out of our reach. We played like that (throughout the game).”
Williamson praised the confidence her team displayed even with the external factors working against them.
“This team has shown what confidence looks like,” she said. “And I think even coming into this situation when we are the underdog felt like they did a really good job of handling that.”
“We didn’t let the tides turn,” Weideman said. “We kept pushing.”
In the fifth set, Houston went up 4-0. USD did not back down. The Coyotes got three straight points to make it 4-3 and eventually tied the match at 10.
“We talked about wanting to win and, towards the end, it was 10-10 there in the fifth set,” Williamson said. “We were right there.”
The Coyotes got the match tied through aggressive play. Houston would get five of the last six points in the match to take it 15-11.
“We had an opportunity (to win, and) missed on a couple of swings,” Williamson said. “Those swings came from being tentative. They came from taking risks and the rest of them fully pay off there at the end.”
After the game, Houston libero Kate Georgiades, who had 29 digs in the match, wanted to gather with the USD players to say a few words for Juhnke after the match.
“I just asked if we could pray,” Georgiades said. “It just goes to show that it’s more than a game. We deeply care about number six (Juhnke), and we hope that she’s okay. It was a special moment.”
“It was a super cool moment for us both (to) come together,” Weideman said. “They knew that it was a hard situation (for us to go through). The support that they had for us and with us throughout it was super cool.”
Williamson admitted that being as close as the Coyotes were to pulling off the win will give the coaching staff the motivation they need to figure out what changes they can make schematically to put them over the top in a NCAA Tournament game.
“We all felt like we could have success today,” she said. “We all felt like we could win this match. But until you fully see yourself having that success, it’s hard (to win). Once we got that first set, you could just see the (players with the attitude of) ‘we belong here, this is where we’re supposed to be.’ You saw them fight from there on out.”
The Coyotes got 38 set assists from Woodin.
Houston was led by Kennedy Warren’s 21 kills and Morgan Janda’s 27 set assists.
Houston advances to face Auburn, which upset host Creighton 3-2 in Friday’s late match.
USD won its first two NCAA Tournament sets in program history in the match. The fight the Coyotes showed today was commendable, and they look to carry momentum from how they battled through adversity Friday into the offseason.
