VERMILLION — Man, this is weird.
There should be people all around.
There should be tailgating.
There should be music.
There should be football.
Yet, there’s none of that. The coronavirus took it from us. All of it.
Saturday should have been game day at the University of South Dakota. It should have been the home opener for the Coyotes. They should have been playing Missouri State at 2 p.m. in the DakotaDome.
Instead, everything is quiet.
I pull up to the DakotaDome lot at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday and am greeted by emptiness. There are two other cars in the main lot. On a normal game day, I would’ve had a one-block walk to the dome.
None of this is normal, though.
Members of the USD track teams are working out on the DakotaDome turf. The concourses are empty and dark. This place should have been buzzing with anticipation.
But not this fall. The Coyotes are not playing football this fall. Their conference games were moved to the spring.
It’s got to be frustrating for everyone involved — from coaches and players on down to fans.
“Disappointment, I’ll say,” athletic director David Herbster tells me during a phone interview later in the morning.
Saturday should have also been the day USD officially unveils the massive renovations to the west end of the dome. There are new locker rooms and lounges for football players. There are suites and loge boxes. There are rows and rows of new, red seats. There is a new concourse. There’s a definite ‘wow’ factor involved.
Instead, the wait will continue.
“I feel for our students, our fans, our coaches and our players, and for the community of Vermillion and everyone who comes to our games,” Herbster says.
But now, there’s nobody here.
There are no matches or games or events to attend.
“You just get the feeling that something’s missing,” Herbster says.
“We should be out at volleyball matches, at a soccer game and at a football game.”
Instead, his ‘fix’ on live sports is relegated to watching his daughter play soccer for Vermillion High School.
Perhaps that’s precisely the silver lining: Administrators and coaches can spend time with their family on those days they’d otherwise be busy.
“That doesn’t happen during the fall,” Herbster adds.
On this Saturday morning that Herbster would normally be busy engaging with fans or helping with pregame preparations for the upcoming game, he’s in his office. He participated in a Zoom call and took three other phone calls, and all before noon.
“Free fall weekends are foreign to me,” he says.
Nobody would prefer it this way.
Everyone over here in Vermillion would rather be gearing up for the afternoon football game.
But this is the hand they were dealt.
It’s been a tough pill to swallow for the Coyotes themselves, head coach Bob Nielson told me Friday.
“Every time I think about how hard it is for me, I think about how much harder it is for our guys,” he said.
— — — —
There’s a long pause.
Nielson stops to think about my question: When’s the last time you’ve been without football in the fall?
“It’s been over 40 years,” he says during a phone interview last Friday.
During a family gathering over Labor Day weekend, that exact topic was discussed, Nielson adds.
“I told them, ‘You know what, I can’t remember ever celebrating Labor Day and having the weekend off,’” he says.
Nielson’s playing career dates back to the late 1970s when he was at Wartburg College (Iowa), and he then moved directly into the coaching realm.
His coaching career began in 1981, and he has served as head coach at Ripon (1989-90), Wartburg (1991-95), Wisconsin-Eau Claire (1996-98), Minnesota-Duluth (1999-2003, 2008-12), Western Illinois (2013-15) and USD since 2016.
It’s hard for Nielson to imagine Saturdays without college football.
“It certainly is a pretty strange feeling,” he adds.
Here’s another question: What will Nielson do with his Saturday?
He’ll likely mow his yard and watch some college football on TV. You know, like many people do.
“You never really get a chance to watch much when you’re in your season,” Nielson says.
The hope is that USD can resume its fall practices this week, he adds.
“Hopefully we can get back into a mode where weekends are back to football activity,” Nielson says.
Nothing about this fall has been ideal.
On the one hand, it’s certainly understandable why some leagues have decided to move their fall seasons into next spring, but on the other hand, football in the spring? Something about just seems goofy.
“You’d certainly rather play in the fall, but at least you can have a season where you get to play for a national championship,” he says.
And that’s what USD will have in the spring, as there will still be an FCS postseason — although the bracket will be cut from 24 teams to 16.
There’s still a lot to be sorted out, for sure, but it’ll still be football. Even if it means practicing in January and playing games in February.
“But hey, that’s why it’s so nice to have this beautiful facility we call the DakotaDome,” Nielson says, with a chuckle. “We can practice year-round.”
— — — —
It’s not just the game that makes it a true ‘game day.’
Not at all.
It’s the tailgating experience. The gathering of friends and family. The smoke and smell of a grill. The students.
There should be plenty of noise around the DakotaDome.
There should be a huge party going on across the street at ‘The Heights,’ a swanky apartment complex located west of the dome.
“Last year at this time it was one of the biggest tailgates we’ve probably ever had,” says Seth Jones, the USD student working the front desk when I stroll in Saturday.
“It was huge.”
There were, he estimates, approximately 140 students gathered in the complex’s courtyard during the first Coyote home football game last fall.
Many wouldn’t even leave the complex to walk over to watch the game in person, according to Jones — they could just stay over here, drink and grill with friends, all while watching the game on the giant screen.
“Normally you’d hear the band playing and could hear the noise of the tailgaters across the street,” Jones says, as he points across Dakota Street.
Now?
All is quiet on the western front.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the courtyard is closed (but will reopen this week).
“It’s really weird to not have any people out there,” Jones says.
— — — —
Seemingly every walk of life in Vermillion is impacted by Saturday game days.
That’s the way things are in a small town.
Restaurants, gas stations, bars, convenience stores. They all see an uptick in sales when the Coyotes are home. Take that away and you’re certainly bound to see an impact.
That’s why I’m out at The Bluffs Golf Course to chat with Rusty Jensen, who own’s Leo’s Sports Bar & Grill in downtown Vermillion.
Saturdays during the fall are a big part of what has made Leo’s a popular attraction for fans for decades, he tells me.
“(Game days) are why Leo’s is able to be Leo’s,” Jensen says, as he works at the course pro shop.
It’s more than just USD fans who flock to the bar on Saturdays, he adds. He calls them ‘auxiliary’ fans. They make it a point to come watch Minnesota, Nebraska, Iowa or Iowa State games.
“We open at 11 and people come to watch those games; we get large crowds,” Jensen says. “Then they’ll go tailgate, watch the USD game and most will come back. Then it’s busier at night.”
Although Leo’s will certainly take a financial hit — thankfully, though, the Big Ten Conference will play games — this fall, Jensen says he’s hopeful that USD games in the spring bring those loyal fans back out.
“You can’t recoup all of your business, but we hope people still come back once we have football again,” he says.
