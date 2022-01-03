The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is South Dakota women’s basketball associate head coach Jason Jeschke. Jeschke, in his fifth year with the program, has helped the Coyotes to a 106-21 record, three NCAA Tournament bids, two Summit League regular season titles and two Summit League Tournament titles.
Jeschke came to USD after three seasons as head coach at Oklahoma Wesleyan University. His teams posted a 58-38 record, including 31-24 in league play. He is a 2009 graduate of Southwestern (Kan.) College.
The public is invited to attend.
