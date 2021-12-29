SIOUX FALLS – The Freeman Academy-Marion Bearcat boys basketball team had a pair of looks just miss down one and they fell to Howard 56-53 Wednesday afternoon at the Hoop City Classic at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.
The Bearcats (3-1) struggled from the three-point line, going 6-for-24 and missing a pair of shots from beyond the arc late in the game. Howard on the flip side hit 6-of-8 from outside the arc.
“I never questioned our effort,” Bearcats head coach Austin Unruh said. “I thought we gave maximum effort throughout the game. There were a lot of things that we could have executed better, especially in the second half. Missed free throws, missed lay-ups, things that we can control that we didn’t do our best.”
Freeman Academy-Marion got a jump start on Howard in large part to 12 first quarter points from Donte Butler. Butler picked up his second foul in the later portion of the quarter and didn’t see the floor much the remainder of the half.
Howard closed the gap once Butler left the floor and trailed 18-17 after one quarter. Howard went on a run to start the second quarter, taking the lead and holding it most of the quarter. The Tigers led 32-30 at the intermission.
Howard stretched the lead out to eight with 2:52 to go in the game as their size gave the smaller Freeman Academy-Marion team some fits.
“Their size bothered us and they started rotating better on defense once they got into the flow of the game,” Unruh said. “They’re a tall, long team compared to our size and that bothered us.”
The game wasn’t over yet though, as the Bearcats fought their way back within a point at 54-53 with 1:07 to play. In the final minute, it came down to execution at the free throw line and the little things, Unruh said.
“The little things have to be ours in those moments,” Unruh said. “Offensive rebounds have to be minimized. Any loose ball, have to have bodies on the deck, and I thought we did a good job of that. The end of the game, they executed free throws and we didn’t.
Howard hung on to improve to 3-1 on the season, and gave the Bearcats their first loss of the 2021-22 season in the process.
“If this doesn’t motivate, I don’t know what will,” Unruh said. “Everyone’s pretty clear that we want to be playing at a different level. The showing today should re-energize us to get back and focus on fundamentals and get together as a team. We’ll be fine, we’ll get back to work. A lot of basketball ahead.”
Bryaden Hinker led Howard with 13 points. Luke Koepsell added 10 points and Ryder Erickson nine. Jace Sifore manned the middle for Howard, tallying eight points and 10 rebounds.
Butler finished with 15 points for Freeman Academy-Marion. Thalen Schroeder added 11 points and Connor Epp 10. Quincy Blue tallied nine points and didn’t miss a second of action.
Freeman Academy-Marion faces Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Jan. 4 at 4 p.m. at Freeman Academy. Howard faces Colman-Egan Monday at 7:30 p.m. in Howard.
FREEMAN ACADEMY-MARION (3-1)
Dylan Johnson 1-2 0-0 2, Connor Epp 3-9 3-5 10, Donte Butler 5-7 2-2 15, Thalen Schroeder 5-12 0-2 11, Quincy Blue 4-14 0-0 9, Matthew Hagen 3-6 0-2 6, Maddow Kihne 0-1 0-0 0, Leo Wang 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 21-51 5-11 53.
HOWARD (3-1)
Brayden Hinker 4-10 2-2 13, Luke Koepsell 4-8 2-3 10, Ryder Erickson 4-12 0-0 9, Kolt Koepsell 2-3 2-2 6, Jace Sifore 4-7 0-4 8, Will Maier 2-2 -01 5, Kade Shumaker 0-0 0-0 0, Colby Claussen 1-1 0-0 3, Taiden Hoyer 1-1 0-0 2. TOTALS: 22-44 6-12 56.
FAM 18 12 12 11 –53
HOWARD 17 15 14 10 –56
Three-Pointers: HHS 6-8 (Hinker 3-4, Erickson 1-1, Maier 1-1, Claussen 1-1, Koepsell 0-1), FAM 6-24 (Butler 3-4, Epp 1-3, Schroeder 1-5, Blue 1-9, Kihne 0-1, Hagen 0-2). Rebounds: HHS 34 (Sifore 10), FAM 24 (Epp 7). Assists: HHS 14 (Koepsell 6), FAM 11 (Epp 4, Blue 4). Steals: FAM 13 (Schroeder 4), HHS 8 (Sifore 3). Blocked Shots: HHS 3 (Sifore 2), FAM 2 (Schroeder, Hagen). Personal Fouls: FAM 13, HHS 10. Turnovers: HHS 19, FAM 11.
