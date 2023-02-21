ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— South Dakota alumna Emily Grove (2017) took home the silver in the women’s pole vault competition at the U.S. Indoor Championships held over the weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
Grove vaulted 15 feet, 3.5 inches, (4.66m) to secure second place. The height was a new indoor best mark. Her personal best of 15-7 (4.75m) came last summer in California. Defending Olympic champion Katie Moon won the competition in 15-9.
