The Yankton Bucks were swept by Sioux Falls O’Gorman 9-0 in tennis action Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Results of the singles matches were:
• Zach Ridl (SFO) over Gage Becker 10-3;
• Alex Lupu (SFO) over Keaton List 10-0;
• Kade Moffitt (SFO) over Zac Briggs 10-4;
• Alex Mohama (SFO) over Ryan Schulte 10-1;
• Liam Sarmiento (SFO) over Harrison Krajewski 10-1;
• Joey Gellerman (SFO) over Quentin Moser 8-1;
• Ben Sweetman (SFO) over Dylan Ridgway 8-1;
• EXHIB.: Christopher Rockne (YHS) over Will Loziara 8-6;
• EXHIB.: Sam Hayden (SFO) over Corrigan Johnke 8-2.
———
Results of doubles matches were:
• Ridi/Lupu (SFO) over Becker/Moser 10-6;
• Moffitt/Mohama (SFO) over List/Schulte 10-7;
• Sarmiento/Gellerman (SFO) over Briggs/H. Krajewski 10-6;
• Johnson/Sweetman (SFO) over M. Krajewski/Ridgway 8-0;
• Koziara/Hayden (SFO) over Rockne/Johnke 8.-3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.