HARTINGTON, Neb. — Alexis Folkers and Jayden Jordan combined for 30 points, 11 assists and nine steals as Crofton defeated Hartington Cedar Catholic 54-19 in a Nebraska girls’ basketball showdown Tuesday night in Hartington.
Folkers finished with 17 points, three rebounds, nine assists and seven steals, while Jordan had 13 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals. Ella Wragge contributed 10 points and four rebounds for the Lady Warriors (4-1).
Also for Crofton, Ellie Tramp had six points, three rebounds and three assists, and Caitlin Guenther had four points, four rebounds and four steals. Crofton will play Niobrara-Verdigre on Thursday in Niobrara.
Cedar Catholic got eight points from Laney Kathol and four points from Jordan Steffen.
CROFTON (4-1) 11 11 18 14 — 54
CEDAR CATH. 5 6 2 6 — 19
Scotland 36, Menno 21
MENNO — Delanie VanDriel and Audrey Sayler both reached double figures as Scotland defeated Menno 36-21 in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday night in Menno.
VanDriel finished with 13 points and six rebounds, while Sayler had 11 points and eight rebounds. Jenna Vitek added eight points and six rebounds for Scotland (1-1), while Martina DeBoer grabbed eight rebounds.
Menno (1-1) got six points and four rebounds from Grace Nusz, five points, three rebounds and three steals from Ashton Massey, and four points and five rebounds from Paityn Huber.
Scotland will host Bon Homme on Thursday and Menno will host Hanson on Friday.
SCOTLAND (1-1) 8 9 12 7 — 36
MENNO (1-1) 2 7 3 9 — 21
Dakota Valley 59, Beresford 38
BERESFORD — Rylee Rosenquist continued her strong start to the season by notching 17 points and nine assists to help Dakota Valley beat Beresford 59-38 in a girls’ basketball game Tuesday in Beresford.
Brooke Carlson added 12 points for Dakota Valley (3-0). The Panthers host Canton on Friday.
Beresford (0-1) got 15 points from Ady Hansen. The Watchdogs travel to Flandreau on Thursday.
DAKOTA VALLEY (3-0) 19 15 19 6 — 59
BERESFORD (0-1) 7 6 8 17 — 38
Corsica-Stick. 74, Avon 38
CORSICA — Rachel Gerlahc scored her 1,000th career point in Corsica-Stickney’s 74-38 home win over Avon Tuesday night.
Avery Broughton tallied 27 points and seven rebounds to pace Corsica-Stickney. Gerlach added 12 points and seven boards. Morgan Clites picked up 11 points and six assists.
Tiffany Pelton led Avon (0-2) with 15 points and seven rebounds. McKenna Kocmich contributed eight points and Samantha Brodeen seven.
Avon is at Centerville Thursday night.
AVON 9 10 11 8 —38
CS 14 17 22 21 —74
Wagner 56, Irene-Wak. 48
WAGNER — Emma Yost tallied a double-double to lead Wagner to a 56-48 win over Irene-Wakonda Tuesday night in Wagner.
Yost finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds for Wagner (2-0). Eve Zephier, Shalayne Nagel and Macy Koupal tallied nine points each. Lydia Yost added eight points.
Emma Marshall picked up 20 points for Irene-Wakonda (1-2). Katie Knodel added 11 points and Nora O’Malley eight.
Wagner is at home against Menno Tuesday. Irene-Wakonda is at Viborg-Hurley Friday.
IRENE-WAKONDA 8 12 9 19 —48
WAGNER 12 10 19 15 —56
Wakefield 61, Randolph 21
RANDOLPH, Neb. — Three players scored in double figures to lead Wakefield to a 61-21 win over Randolph Tuesday night in Randolph, Nebraska.
Jordan Metzler tallied 18 points to pace Wakefield (2-1). Aishah Valenzuela tallied 15 points and Alex Arenas 11 points. Makenna Decker pitched in eight points.
Jessa Backer picked up 13 points to pace Randolph (0-4). Erin Engel contributed four points.
Randolph is at home against Bloomfield Thursday.
WAKEFIELD 28 20 13 0 —61
RANDOLPH 1 18 0 2 —21
Viborg-Hurley 54, Bridgewater-Emery 35
HURLEY — Three players scored in double figures to lead Viborg-Hurley to a 54-35 win over Bridgewater-Emery Tuesday night in Hurley.
Denae Mach led all scorers with 19 points for Viborg-Hurley (2-0). Coral Mason added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists. Delana Mach added 11 points.
Julai Weber tallied 12 points for Bridgewater-Emery (1-1). Taylor Schallenkamp added eight points.
Viborg-Hurley hosts Irene-Wakonda Friday night in Hurley.
BRIDGEWATER-EMERY 11 7 8 9 —35
VIBORG-HURLEY 16 10 18 10 —54
Andes Central-Dakota Christian 49, Ethan 39
CORSICA —Three players tallied double figure scoring numbers to lead Andes Central-Dakota Christian to a 59-39 win over Ethan Thursday night in Corsica.
Lexie VanderPol led ACDC (2-0) with 17 points and 10 rebounds. Allison Muckey added 14 points. Josie Brouwer picked up 14 points and eight rebounds.
Ava Lingemann tallied 21 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for Ethan. Hannah Bartcher added nine points.
ACDC is at Gayville-Volin Thursday. Ethan hosts James Valley Christian Thursday.
ETHAN 7 18 4 10 —39
ACDC 12 9 14 14 —49
Parkston 50, Tripp-Delmont-Armour 18
PARKSTON —Two Parkston players scored in double figures to lead the Trojans to a 50-18 win over Tripp-Delmont-Armour Tuesday night in Parkston.
Abby Hohn tallied 17 points and four rebounds for Parkston. Brielle Bruening added 12 points and two steals. Allison Ziebart contributed nine points and eight rebounds.
Megan Reiner led Tripp-Delmont-Armour with 10 points and seven rebounds.
TDA 9 0 2 7 —18
PARKSTON 13 26 8 3 —50
Centerville 68, Freeman Academy-Marion 24
CENTERVILLE — Two players scored in double figures to lead Centerville to a 68-24 win over Freeman Academy-Marion Tuesday night in Centerville.
Keira Austin tallied 21 points and Thea Gust 20 points for Centerville (3-1). Austin racked up seven 3-pointers and Gust six. Lillie Eide added 15 points and Sophie Eide eight rebounds.
Jada Koerner tallied 12 points and seven rebounds for Freeman Academy-Marion (2-1). Alivea Weber added eight points and six rebounds.
Centerville is at home against Avon Thursday night. Freeman Academy-Marion is in Marion to host Ethan Friday.
FAM 2 8 2 12 –24
CENTERVILLE 22 21 19 6 —68
Alcester-Hudson 45, Oldham-Ramona-Rut. 42
ALCESTER — A double-double from Elly Doering led Alcester-Hudson to a 45-42 win over Oldham-Ramona-Rutland Tuesday night in Alcester.
Doering tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds for the Cubs (1-0). Ella Serck added 11 points and six rebounds. Carly Patrick tallied eight points.
Bailey Hyland tallied 12 points and Julia Trygstad 11 for Oldham-Ramona-Rutland (2-1).
Alcester-Hudson is against Hills-Beaver Creek Friday. ORR faces Deubrook Thursday.
ORR 13 13 12 4 —42
AH 11 12 16 6 —45
Platte-Geddes 45, Kimball-White Lake 33
PLATTE — A double-double for Cadence Van Zee led Platte-Geddes to a 45-33 win over Kimball-White Lake Tuesday night.
Van Zee tallied 11 points and 13 rebounds for Platte-Geddes (1-2). Regan Hoffman added 12 points. Karly VanDerWerff contributed six assists and four blocks.
Ryann Nielsen led Kimball-White Lake (0-2) with 11 points and Kate Havlik 10.
Platte-Geddes hosts Gregory in Platte Friday.
KIMBALL-WHITE LAKE 12 7 7 7 —33
PLATTE-GEDDES 14 13 14 4 —45
Creighton 52, Osmond 47
OSMOND, Neb. — Maycee Zimmerer scored 15 points to lead Creighton past Osmond 52-47 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Grace Van Metre, Averi Diedrichsen and Bryna Fanta each scored eight points in the victory.
Cali Gutz scored 15 points to lead Osmond. Kiera Moes added nine points.
Creighton, 3-1, travels to Winside on Friday. Osmond, 3-3, hosts O’Neill St. Mary’s on Dec. 21.
CREIGHTON (3-1) 4 10 18 20 — 52
OSMOND (3-3) 10 13 14 10 — 47
Wynot 48, Homer 42
HOMER, Neb. — Wynot outlasted Homer 48-42 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Tuesday.
Allison Wieseler finished with 12 points for Wynot. Karley Heimes had 10 pointsand six steals. Krystal Sudbeck added four steals in the victory.
Hannah Elsea scored 13 points and Rylie Harris had 12 points for Homer. Jocelyny Hightree had 13 rebounds and five steals. Bradie Johnson added 10 rebounds for the Knights.
Wynot, 4-1, hosts Wausa on Friday. Homer hosts Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, on Thursday.
WYNOT (4-1) 16 11 6 15 — 48
HOMER (1-3) 10 2 13 17 — 42
Colman-Egan 63, Canistota 30
CANISTOTA — Three different Colman-Egan players scored 18 points as the C-E Hawks cruised past Canistota 63-30 in girls’ basketball action Tuesday in Canistota.
Josie Mousel had 18 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals for Colman-Egan, while Mackenzie Hemmer had 18 points and seven rebounds, and Lanie Mousel scored 18 points.
For Canistota, Natalie Becker recorded 11 points and five rebounds, and Kayla Papendick scored 10 points.
COLMAN-EGAN 20 17 12 14 — 63
CANISTOTA 4 11 7 8 — 30
Monday
Wynot 48, Osmond 41
OSMOND, Neb. — Wynot outlasted Osmond 48-41 in Lewis & Clark Conference girls’ basketball action on Monday.
Karley Heimes finished with 16 points, seven reobunds and seven steals for Wynot. Kendra Pinkelman added 12 points.
Grace Gansebom posed 19 points and eight rebounds for Osmond. Macy Aschoff and Kiera Moes each scored seven points for the Tigers.
WYNOT (3-1) 13 13 11 11 — 48
OSMOND (3-2) 14 9 13 5 — 41
