SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota fifth-year senior Liv Korngable has been named the TicketSmarter Summit League Women’s Basketball Player of the Week for the period ended Nov. 14.
Korngable, hailing from Rochester, Minnesota, garners the Summit’s weekly honor for the first time of her career. She put together an impressive opening week with back-to-back 20-point games and tied her career high of 24 points against the No. 1 team in the nation. She shot 56.7 percent (17-of-30) from the field for the week. She also grabbed nine rebounds, handed out six assists and stole the ball three times.
Korngable and the Coyotes tip-off against Drake at 6 p.m. tonight inside the Knapp Center in Des Moines.
