VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett has announced the additions of Sydney Weinberg and Estella Jaeger. Jaeger will join the program in the spring of 2022, while Weinberg will join the program in the fall of 2022.
Jaeger, who hails from Delbrueck, Germany, will enroll at South Dakota in the spring as a graduate transfer from the University of Southern California, and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
“It was a great day for the program when Estella told me she wanted to be a Coyote,” said Barnett. “It’s huge for us getting a Power five player from USC to be a grad transfer here.
“It was very clear when we first started talking how driven she is both athletically and academically. I could tell right away that she wanted to be in a program where she could make an impact daily and would fit in really well here in our culture.”
Jaeger was a member of two Sweet 16 appearances for the Trojans while she accumulated her first WTA double’s ranking during her career.
Weinberg, who hails from Winchester, Mass., will enroll at South Dakota in the fall as graduate transfer from Penn State University and will have two years of athletic eligibility remaining.
“I am really excited to announce the signing of Sydney,” said Barnett. “It was clear right away when we started speaking that she was a player that I wanted in our program and that our goals aligned.
“It’s huge when we can get a player from a Big 10 school to transfer in and help us raise our level even more.”
Weinberg, who was a four-star recruit out of high school and ranked in the top 125 nationally, played two seasons at Penn State. She earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in her career while reaching the round of 32 at the ITA Regionals as a freshman.
She was consistently ranked in the top five in the New England Section during her junior career where she was a member of the 2017 New England National Team.
“Syd is a very driven player that I know is working as hard as possible this year to prepare herself for the transition to USD in the fall,” added Barnett. “She’s extremely fit and has a ton of variety in her game. She’s not afraid to play multiple game styles and has options on court to make her successful.
“She has two years of eligibility left and is ready to make an impact daily on court and with our team culture. Her best tennis is ahead of her and I cannot wait to start working with her daily to help her be the best player she can be.”
