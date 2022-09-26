Sioux Falls Washington knocked O’Gorman out of the top spot in Class AA in the South Dakota Media volleyball rankings, announced Monday.
Washington (7-1) and O’Gorman (9-3) each had seven first place votes, but the Warriors had a 63-61 edge in total voting points. Washington moved up from third a week ago. O’Gorman, which had been in the top spot since the preseason poll, dropped to second. Harrisburg (10-2) slipped from second to third.
Sioux Falls Christian (17-3) remained a unanimous top pick in Class A, thanks in part to a sweep of second-ranked Dakota Valley (12-4). Wagner (16-2) and Platte-Geddes (13-4) traded places, with Wagner moving to third and Platte-Geddes dropping to fifth.
Warner (19-2) was a unanimous selection for the top spot in Class B. Tripp-Delmont-Armour (8-0), the only remaining unbeaten in any South Dakota class, received votes.
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 26, 2022. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
1. S.F. Washington (7) 7-1 63 3
5. S.F. Jefferson 6-2 16 5
RECEIVING VOTES: S.F. Lincoln (9-4) 5
1. S.F. Christian (14) 17-3 70 1
2. Dakota Valley 12-4 56 2
5. Platte-Geddes 13-4 14 3
RECEIVING VOTES: R.C. Christian (20-4) 9; Elkton-Lake Benton (15-2) 7; Miller (15-1) 6
2. Chester Area 14-5 48 3
3. Northwestern 13-8 36 2
5. Wolsey-Wessington 12-3 17 5
RECEIVING VOTES: Tripp-Delmont-Armour (8-0) 4; Newell (16-2) 1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.