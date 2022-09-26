Sioux Falls Washington knocked O’Gorman out of the top spot in Class AA in the South Dakota Media volleyball rankings, announced Monday.

Washington (7-1) and O’Gorman (9-3) each had seven first place votes, but the Warriors had a 63-61 edge in total voting points. Washington moved up from third a week ago. O’Gorman, which had been in the top spot since the preseason poll, dropped to second. Harrisburg (10-2) slipped from second to third.

