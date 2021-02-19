OMAHA, Neb. — Crofton-Bloomfield 220-pounder Jared Janssen remained in contention for a state title after the opening day of the Nebraska State Class C Wrestling Tournament, Friday in Omaha, Nebraska.
Crofton-Bloomfield also advanced Robbie Fisher (106), William Poppe (138) and Paxton Bartels (285) through consolation action. The squad had qualified eight wrestlers for state.
Wrestlers from Quad County Northeast, Ponca and Hartington Cedar Catholic were eliminated on the opening day of competition. Four Crofton-Bloomfield wrestlers also failed to advance.
The tournament concludes today (Saturday).
