Yankton junior Claire Tereshinski was named honorable mention all-Eastern South Dakota Conference for girls’ basketball as the league announced its post-season awards on Monday.
Tereshinski led the Gazelles in scoring (9.5 ppg), assists (1.8 apg) and steals (1.2 spg), and averaged 2.0 rebounds per contest. She led the team with 36 made fee throws and ranked second with 18 made three-pointers.
