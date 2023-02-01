VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes senior forward Damani Hayes focus is setting a good example for the people in his life.
“I’m a first-born, so I like to set a good example for my for my little brothers and my sister,” Hayes said. “I’d like for my legacy to be as somebody who bought in to the team, was all-in, gave everything he had, was unselfish and humble.”
Hayes exemplifies these traits on and off the court.
“There are certain guys where you’re like, ‘Man, I don’t know what he’s going to do in life, or what his career is going to be, but he’s going to be successful in what with whatever he does because of his leadership ability,’” said Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson. “You look at Damani and you know he’s going to be successful with whatever he chooses to do.”
He enjoys the challenges of competing on the court and striving for excellence in the classroom.
“I do enjoy the challenge of the classroom,” he said. “I don’t think I would be pushing myself to my fullest if I wasn’t challenged (there).”
After transferring to USD from the South Dakota School of Mines in 2020, Hayes changed his major from industrial engineering to biomedical engineering and wants to go into prosthetics.
“Biomedical engineering for me was something that I had a passion about, something that I can see myself being successful in,” Hayes said. “Having a rewarding profession is something that gets me out of bed every day.”
After completing his bachelor’s degree, Hayes’ plan is to get a master’s in computer science.
On the court, Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson described Hayes as a “GATA guy” early in the season. Hayes, who leads USD with 7.0 rebounds per game, said he bought into the mentality without even knowing it before he met Peterson. The first-year head coach knew Hayes’ game mentality is “what our program wants to embody.”
“The aggressiveness especially comes just from my drive to play defense and rebound,” Hayes said.
“I’m able to focus all my energy on being a pest, a problem on defense, crashing the boards hard, boxing out every time and doing that “GATA” stuff, the dirty stuff that nobody really wants to do. I find a lot of joy in that because I know I’m helping the team and playing my part.”
Hayes found his scoring touch in USD’s 81-67 road victory at St. Thomas Jan. 29, scoring a career-high 13 points. It was a big win for Hayes, as he played in front of his family and friends that moved from his hometown of Mankato to Richfield, a suburb of the Twin Cities.
“There’s a lot of emotions, pride and bragging rights that go into that,” Hayes said.
“With (my family) supporting me, it felt good going into that game. I was going to do my job to the best of my ability. It paid off.”
Hayes was seen celebrating with teammates as he made big baskets during the game. His celebration was also directed towards his family members that were sitting behind the USD bench.
“I made sure to share some love with them as they share with me,” Hayes said.
Hayes’ family supported his decision to transfer to USD as he walked on as a practice player during the 2020-21 season.
“When I came here, I didn’t even have a waiver to play,” Hayes said. “I said, ‘I’ll bet on myself.’ One step that I took when I transferred to USD was learning to be a star in your role, accept your role and be humble and say, ‘Okay, I’m going to do my best at it. I’m going to be the best practice player they’ve ever had.’ That’s tough to do, but it was something that I prayed a lot about. I came to terms with (it) and swallowed my pride.”
Hayes is appreciative of the close-knit USD fan base, as they say “Hi” to him in town and show enthusiasm about the team.
“That part is irreplaceable,” he said. It’s an amazing part of Vermillion and something I’m really grateful for.”
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.