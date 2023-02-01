Damani Hayes
Buy Now

South Dakota’s Damani Hayes, near, and Denver’s JaVonni Bickham try to wrestle the ball away from the other during their Summit League men’s basketball game earlier this season.

 James D. Cimburek/P&D

VERMILLION — South Dakota Coyotes senior forward Damani Hayes focus is setting a good example for the people in his life.

“I’m a first-born, so I like to set a good example for my for my little brothers and my sister,” Hayes said. “I’d like for my legacy to be as somebody who bought in to the team, was all-in, gave everything he had, was unselfish and humble.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.