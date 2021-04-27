Yankton won 12 boys’ events and six girls’ events in a home track and field dual against O’Gorman, Tuesday at the Yankton Middle School track. No team points were kept.
Freshman Austin Gobel had a hand in four victories on the day for Yankton, winning the 100-meter dash (10.9) and long jump (20-0 1/2), anchoring the winning 800 relay (1:33.8) and leading off the winning 1600 relay (3:40.4). Sophomore Cody Oswald had a hand in three wins for the Bucks, sweeping the 110- (15.9) and 300-meter (43.4) hurdles, and anchoring Yankton to victory in the 400 relay (45.9).
Braylen Bietz ran on the winning 400 and 800 relays. Gavin Fortner ran on the winning 800 and 1600 relays. Tyler Sohler and Gavin Swanson completed the 400 relay. Rugby Ryken ran on the winning 800 relay. Dylan Payer and Jacob Kirchner ran the final two legs of the winning 1600 relay.
Also for the Bucks, James Stewart won the 200 (23.7), Timothy Merchen won the 1600 (4:57.3), Gavin Haselhorst won the triple jump (39-7 1/4), Carson Haak won the shot put (47-1 1/2) and Bodie Rutledge won the discus (139-1).
For the Gazelles, Tierney Faulk was a double-winner, claiming the long jump (15-4) and triple jump (34-0 1/4). Josie Jensen ran on a pair of winning relays, the 400 (54.6) and 1600 (4:26.8).
Also for Yankton, Hailee Privett won the 100 (13.9) and Sophia Petheram won the 1600 (5:58.9). Cora Schurman, Thea Luken and Molly Savey ran the first three legs of the winning 400 relay. Shae Rumsey, Sydnee Serck and Annika Gordon completed the winning 1600 relay.
O’Gorman had three girls each win two events. Mahli Abdouch won the 200 (26.8) and 400 (1:04.4). Isabelle Moore won the 100- (16.9) and 300-meter (51.3) hurdle races. Lexie Brady swept the shot put (42-3) and discus (126-6).
Yankton makes the return trip to O’Gorman on Friday for the O’Gorman Invitational. The Bucks and Gazelles will also have entries in the Howard Wood Dakota Relays, Friday and Saturday in Sioux Falls.
