TYNDALL — Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 15, as the top-seeded Cavaliers downed Parkston 6-0 for a berth in the state tournament.
Rothschadl helped his cause, going 3-for-4 with a double. Logan Winckler also had three hits. Brady Bierema had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Easton Mudder also homered, driving in three. Chapin Cooper doubled, and Landon Smith and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.
Luke Bormann, Brody Boettcher and Kolter Kramer each had a hit for Parkston.
Rothschadl went the distance in the win. Bormann took the loss, striking out four in his four innings of work.
Bon Homme will open play in the state tournament on Monday, May 29 in Sioux Falls.
Dakota Valley 5, Elk Point-Jefferson 1
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley, the second seed in Region 1B, advanced to the South Dakota Class B High School Baseball Tournament with a 5-1 victory over Elk Point-Jefferson on Sunday.
Isaac Bruns had a home run and two RBI for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist, Jaxon Hennies, Jackson Boonstra, Brendan Barnett and Dylan Lukken each had a hit in the victory.
Ty Trometer had a pair of hits for Elk Point-Jefferson. Kayden Moore also had a hit.
Jake Pruchniak went the distance in the win, striking out eight. Keaton Gale took the loss.
Dakota Valley will open play in the state tournament on Monday, May 29 in Sioux Falls.
Dakota Valley 8, Freeman-Canistota 3
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Dakota Valley rallied from an early 2-0 deficit to claim an 8-3 victory over the Freeman-Canistota Sticks in the opening round of the Region 1B high school baseball tournament, Sunday in North Sioux City.
Brendan Barnett and Dylan Lukken each had two hits for Dakota Valley. Jaxon Hennies tripled. Jake Pruchniak and Jackson Boonstra each had a hit in the victory.
Tannen Auch had the lone hit for the Sticks.
Beau Pollema pitched 5 2/3 innings, striking out nine, for the win. Grant Van Der Hul had two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings of relief for the Panthers. Easton Miller took the loss.
TYNDALL — Bon Homme scored five runs in the first — all with two outs — then held on for a 7-2 victory over Wagner in the opening round of the Region 1B high school baseball tournament, Sunday in North Sioux City.
Brady Bierema homered and doubled for Bon Homme. Jace Toupal and Jackson Caba each had two hits. Riley Rothschadl, Landon Bares and Logan Winckler each had a hit in the victory.
Daniel Soukup had two of Wagner’s three hits. Hunter Loeffler also had a hit.
Landon Smith struck out four in six innings of work for the win. Carter Cournoyer took the loss, going the distance.
Elk Point-Jefferson 5, Vermillion 3
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Elk Point-Jefferson scored five times in the third inning and held on for a 5-3 victory over Vermillion in the Region 1B high school baseball tournament on Sunday in North Sioux City.
Hunter Geary, Keaton Gale and Christian Mueller each had two hits for EPJ. Ben Swatek and Kayden Moore each had a hit, with Moore driving in two runs, in the victory.
Trey Hansen had two hits and Connor Peterson doubled for Vermillion. Tate Hage added a hit.
Geary pitched six innings for the win. Keaton Gale pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Jake Moskowitz took the loss, going the distance.
Parkston 8, Scotland-Menno 1
TYNDALL — Parkston blasted five home runs in an 8-1 victory over Scotland-Menno in the Region 1B high school baseball tournament on Sunday in Tyndall.
Brayden Jervik had two hits, including a home run, for Parkston. Kolter Kramer had a home run and four RBI. Kaleb Weber, Will Jodozi and Kash Neugebauer each homered. Brody Boettcher and Carter Sommer each had a hit in the victory.
Ajay Herrboldt doubled for Scotland-Menno. Parker Hochstein, Bryce Sattler and Brayden Sattler each had a hit for the Trappers.
Sommer struck out eight in 5 2/3 innings of work for the win. Trent Guthmiller took the loss, striking out four in his 3 1/3 innings of work.
