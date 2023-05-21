TYNDALL — Bon Homme’s Riley Rothschadl tossed a three-hit shutout, striking out 15, as the top-seeded Cavaliers downed Parkston 6-0 for a berth in the state tournament.

Rothschadl helped his cause, going 3-for-4 with a double. Logan Winckler also had three hits. Brady Bierema had two hits, including a home run, and two RBI. Easton Mudder also homered, driving in three. Chapin Cooper doubled, and Landon Smith and Jace Toupal each had a hit in the victory.

