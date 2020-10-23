Yankton (8-1) will host Douglas (1-7) to open the 2020 Class 11AA football playoffs, announced late Thursday night. The matchup will be played on Oct. 29, a 6 p.m. start at Crane-Youngworth Field.
Yankton, the second seed in the eight-team field, played the Patriots in the final home game of the regular season, winning 42-14 on Oct. 16.
Dakota Valley (6-3) qualified for the playoffs in Class 11A. The Panthers will host Madison (5-4) in the quarterfinals. Madison beat the Panthers 22-16 on Aug. 28 in the season opener for both squads.
Elk Point-Jefferson advanced to the Class 11B quarterfinals with a 27-12 victory over Mount Vernon-Plankinton Thursday night. The Huskies (6-3) will travel to Sioux Valley (8-1) for the quarterfinals.
Several area nine-man teams also advanced to quarterfinal play: Viborg-Hurley (8-0) and Platte-Geddes (9-0) in Class 9AA, Canistota-Freeman (8-1) in Class 9A and Scotland (5-3) in Class 9B. As nine-man classes reseed after the first round, and several of those games were postponed to Friday, pairings are not available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.