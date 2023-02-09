VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota athletic department is auctioning off three jerseys to raise money for Dakota Hospital Foundation, a nonprofit organization in Vermillion committed to a mission supporting community health and wellness.
The numbers of the four jerseys being auctioned off are No. 3, No. 30 and No. 35.
Fans can visit GoYotes.com/auctions to place their bids. The auction site is live with bidding open until 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18. Bids for each jersey begin at $75 and bidding increments must be $10 or more. Fans do not need an account to view the items, but an account is needed in order to place a bid.
Winners will be announced during the Saturday, Feb. 18 game versus Denver. The auction takes place in conjunction with the Coyotes' annual Pink Game scheduled for that Saturday vs. the Pioneers inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. South Dakota will sport pink jerseys and warmups for the contest for breast cancer awareness.
