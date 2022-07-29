Damian Janish

Yankton Reds pitcher Damien Janish sends the ball home during the Reds’ matchup against Mitchell in the South Dakota Class A 13-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Brookings.

 ANDREW HOLTAN/BROOKINGS REGISTER

PIERRE — The Yankton Lakers improved to 2-0 in pool play of the South Dakota Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament with a 3-2 victory over host Pierre on Friday.

Easton Feser and Brennen Gilmore each had two hits for Yankton. Beck Ryken had a hit and two RBI. Tate Beste doubled. Gavin Johnson and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.

