PIERRE — The Yankton Lakers improved to 2-0 in pool play of the South Dakota Class A 14-Under Baseball Tournament with a 3-2 victory over host Pierre on Friday.
Easton Feser and Brennen Gilmore each had two hits for Yankton. Beck Ryken had a hit and two RBI. Tate Beste doubled. Gavin Johnson and Jace Sedlacek each had a hit in the victory.
Frick went the distance in the win.
The Lakers finish pool play against Sioux Falls East today (Saturday) at 3:30 p.m. Both teams are 2-0 in the Blue Pool, with the winner of today’s game advancing to Sunday’s semifinals.
16U: Brandon Valley 3, Black Sox 2
WATERTOWN — Brandon Valley scored three runs in the fourth and held on for a 3-2 victory over the Yankton Black Sox in the South Dakota Class A 16-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Watertown.
Easton Nelson doubled and singled, and Owen Wishon had two hits for Yankton. Kael Garry and Matthew Sheldon each had a hit for the Black Sox.
Garry took the loss. Cohen Zahrbock pitched three innings of scoreless relief.
Yankton finishes pool play today (Saturday) against Rapid City Post 22 at 1 p.m. The tournament concludes on Sunday.
13-14: Greysox 11, Watertown 1
HARRISBURG — The Yankton Greysox opened the South Dakota Class A 13-14 Year-Old Baseball Tournament with an 11-1 rout of the Watertown White Sox on Friday in Harrisburg.
Liam Villanueva doubled and singled, driving in three, for Yankton. Ethan Carlson also doubled. Dylan Howe and Eli Anderson each had a hit in the victory.
Ryan Turner went the distance in the four-inning contest for the win.
The Greysox play Harrisburg in the pool championship today (Saturday) at 6 p.m. The tournament concludes on Saturday.
BROOKINGS — Mitchell scored eight runs in the fourth inning to claim a 9-1 victory over the Yankton Reds in the South Dakota Class A 13-Under Baseball Tournament, Friday in Brookings.
Connor Bain walked and scored the lone Yankton run, stealing three bases. No Reds player had a hit in the contest.
Damien Janish took the loss, striking out four. Jaxon Parmalee struck out two in 1 2/3 innings of relief.
