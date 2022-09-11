SIOUX FALLS — Elizabeth Juhnke’s fifth double-double of 23 kills and 23 digs combined with Madison Harms’ career-high 23 kills led South Dakota to a 3-2 victory over Northern Colorado in the Sanford Pentagon Saturday night. Scores went 25-21, 14-25, 23-25, 25-19, 15-11.
South Dakota (8-1) won its second-straight tournament with a perfect 3-0 weekend, garnering wins over CSU Bakersfield, West Virginia and Northern Colorado at the South Dakota Classic.
Harms’ career high 23 kills combined with her match-high .633 hitting percentage earned her the South Dakota Classic MVP. Juhnke’s fifth double-double of the season and Brynn Paumen’s eight kills and six blocks earned them each a spot on the all-tournament team as well. Brooklyn Schram’s match-high 58 assists were a career high. Lolo Weideman held down the backcourt with 12 digs, while Alaina Wolff and Kamryn Farris each added nine digs.
Northern Colorado received a match-high 24 kills from outside hitter Makenzie Harris, while Kailey Jo Ince added a double-double of 19 kills and a team-high 16 digs. Syd Cole had 56 assists and 15 digs for the Bears while Michaela Boon added 13 digs.
Joining the USD trio on the all-tourney team were UNC’s Cole and Ince, West Virginia’s Skye Stokes and CSU-Bakersfield’s Ava Palm.
South Dakota heads to Tampa, Florida, for the Bulls Volleyball Invitational Sept. 16-17 where they will face Stetson, Cornell and host South Florida.
Heimes Leads NECC In Minnesota
ROCHESTER, Minn. — Wynot grad Karley Heimes led Northeast Community College in kills in all four matches as the Hawks went 4-0 in the RCTC Volleyball Tournament.
Heimes finished with 17 kills and 19 digs in a 3-1 win over Minnesota State Community and Technical College. Against host Rochester Community and Technical College on Friday, she had 18 kills, three blocks and 22 digs.
In a 3-0 sweep of Harper College on Saturday, Heimes had 13 kills, six blocks and two ace serves. In a 3-0 sweep of Joliet Junior College on Saturday, she had 17 kills, two blocks, four ace serves and 10 digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.