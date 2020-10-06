DAKOTA DUNES — Mount Marty claimed eighth place by itself at the midway point of the Great Plains Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championships. The second round was held Tuesday at Dakota Dunes Country Club.
Morningside stretched its lead in the second round, shooting a 313 to extend to an 86-stroke lead. The Mustangs are at 629, followed by Jamestown (715) and Dakota Wesleyan (720).
Morningside holds the top three individual slots, after the Mustangs had the only three golfers to break 80 on the day. Maria Zorrilla (154) holds the lead, followed closely by teammates Sam Knight (155) and Laia Badosa (156).
Mount Marty improved by 14 strokes on the first day, shooting a 377 to move to a two-day score of 768.
MMU is led by Sara Skorheim, who is tied for 20th at 186. Caitlyn Stimpson is tied for 27th at 190, Chantel Brende is tied for 29th at 192, Tanna Lehfeldt is tied for 44th at 200, and Emily Popkes is tied for 51st at 214.
The tournament continues in the spring with the final two rounds.
