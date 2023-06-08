The Yankton Reds won their first contest against Mitchell White 13-3, but Mitchell fought back in game two with a 7-4 victory to split the two-game series at Riverside Field Thursday.
In game one, the Reds scored seven runs in the bottom of the first to take a 7-1 lead and did not look back in a four-inning 13-3 victory over Mitchell.
Lynij Welch registered four RBIs in the contest, while Jackson Kudera went 3-for-3, scoring three runs and adding an RBI.
Christopher Wright pitched four innings for Yankton, giving up three runs (two earned) on three hits while striking out four batters.
In Mitchell’s 7-4 victory in game two, Yankton had more hits than Mitchell (9-4) but Mitchell found a way to get runs across. Chase Cooley, Isaac Serck and Wright registered RBIs for Yankton in the contest.
